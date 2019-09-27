Shazam-like apps for everything

[MUSIC]
Here's song you don't know, without your phone open, [UNKNOWN] and within seconds you'll have the song title and artist.
There are several other apps out there that use your phone's microphone or camera to get you instantaneous information.
The art world there are two free apps to enrich your art viewing experience.
Snap a photo of work of art and madness will identify the price good for the gallery goer whereas smart F5 will give you the background information on the artist and work of art ideal for museum collections.
For identifying plants there are several apps like i naturalist or plants now that let you take a photo and compare against a database.
Flour checker actually has experts review your photo, to provide the most accurate information.
Google Translate can use both your phones microphone, and camera, to translate a foreign language.
record a conversation and the translation to another language is almost instantaneous, or in the camera over foreign words and the apple tell you what it says in your desired language.
Finally I use Vivino all the time to know what kind of bottle of wine to open.
Snap a picture of the label and the app will tell you how much it costs, the average rating from other drinkers and even where to buy it.
In San Francisco I'm Kara Tsuboi with CNET for CBS News.
[MUSIC]
