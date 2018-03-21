CNET
Reviews
Best Products
Appliances
Audio
Cameras
Cars
Desktops
Drones
Headphones
Laptops
Monitors
Networking
Phones
Printers
Smart Home
Software
Tablets
TVs
VPNs
Wearables & VR
Web Hosting
News
Apple
Computers
Culture
Google
Internet
Microsoft
Mobile
Sci-Tech
Security
Tech Industry
Special Features
CNET @ Work
Photo Galleries
Subscribe
Newsletters
Magazine
Video
Apple Byte
CNET Top 5
How To
Googlicious
Smart Home
Tech Today
News
Special Features
3:59
CNET Podcasts
Laptops
Phones
Tablets
TVs
How To
Appliances
Computers
Gaming
Home Entertainment
Internet
Mobile Apps
Phones
Photography
Security
Smart Home
Tablets
Wearable Tech
Forums
Speed Test
Smart Home
Best smart home devices
How To
News
Tour our smart apartment
Tour our smart house
Product Compatibility
Amazon Alexa
Apple HomeKit
Belkin WeMo
Google Home
Lutron
Nest
Philips Hue
Samsung SmartThings
Wink
Cars
Best Cars
News
Reviews
Recalls
Pictures
AutoComplete
Carfection
Cooley On Cars
Concept Cars
Electric Cars
The Best
Affordable Cars
Crossovers
Electric Cars
Family Cars
Hybrids
Luxury Cars
Sedans
SUVs
Deals
The Cheapskate
Best Tech Under $50
Best VPN Services
Best Web Hosting
Best Password Managers
By Category
All Deals
Audio
Cameras
Desktops
Hard Drives
Laptops
Monitors
Phones
Printers
Software
Tablets
TVs
Download
Join / Sign In
My Profile
Australia
China
France
Germany
Japan
Korea
Middle East
United Kingdom
US Editions
English
Español
My Profile
Forums
Sign Out
Your video, "Setting up smart irrigation at the CNET Smart Home "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET
Smart Home
Setting up smart irrigation at the CNET Smart Home
We're getting our garden ready for spring with a custom smart-watering setup.
1:58
/
March 21, 2018
Transcript
Transcription not available for Setting up smart irrigation at the CNET Smart Home.
Coming up next
How to watch for garden pests with a security camera
The state of the smart garden
Nest Hello video doorbell: Smarter than your average buzzer
Ecobee's smart switch is a teeny tiny Amazon Echo, too
The Sobro smart side table charges, chills and helps you sleep
The Gogogate2 is a sensible garage door smartener
Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has new skills
TP-Link packed its AC3150 router full of high-end features
Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
Dyson's new Cyclone V10 stick vac now has more suction power
Latest
Smart Home videos
How to watch for garden pests with a security camera
1:39
March 21, 2018
Don't let deer and rabbits eat all of your vegetables this year.
Play video
The state of the smart garden
3:11
March 20, 2018
We take a look at what categories of garden tech are trending up, trending down and holding steady.
Play video
Nest Hello video doorbell: Smarter than your average buzzer
2:39
March 17, 2018
The $229 Nest Hello video doorbell has features you won't find on other buzzers.
Play video
Ecobee's smart switch is a teeny tiny Amazon Echo, too
2:11
March 14, 2018
The new Ecobee Switch Plus features built-in sensors for motion, temperature and ambient light, and you can even use it to talk to...
Play video
The Sobro smart side table charges, chills and helps you sleep
1:06
March 13, 2018
Sobro's Side Table is part mini fridge, speaker and sleep aid.
Play video
The Gogogate2 is a sensible garage door smartener
1:31
March 12, 2018
With third-party camera support and remote access, the $119 Gogogate2 lets you stop wondering if you left the garage door open.
Play video
Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has new skills
1:15
March 10, 2018
The newest electric pressure cooker from the popular company has more pressure than older models, so you'll get meals even faster....
Play video
Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
1:18
March 7, 2018
This $89 garage door controller adds voice control and remote access smarts to your existing garage door opener.
Play video