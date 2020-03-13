Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 dethrone AirPods Pro
Hi, I'm David Conroy, and I'm here with a new pair of premium true wireless earbuds.
These are the Sennheiser Momentum true wireless two.
And these just may be the best new true wireless earbuds on the market today.
Like the original version of these, these costs $300 I know that sounds like a lot but the air pods do cost $250.
You do get more for your $300 than you did with the originals.
Sennheiser has made some upgrades, you get active noise cancelling like you do with the air pods Pro.
I didn't think they were better than the air pods pro for noise cancelling.
But they're certainly in the same ballpark.
The battery life of the originals was around four hours of these are up to seven hours of battery life.
You get an extra three charges from the battery case bring that total to 28 hours.
The other big improvement is that the call quality or the headset performance of these is better than the originals.
There's an added mic here.
There's one for your voices, a couple of beamforming mics as well as one four The Active Noise Cancelling.
And what I did notice when I was out in the streets of New York City is that the noise reduction is significantly better with these than the originals, so people can hear you better even in noisy environments.
These do look very similar to the originals, but Sennheiser says it has made them slightly smaller.
They're two millimeters smaller, and that does help with the fit.
The Originals were a little bit big and now these are slightly more comfortable and you can wear for longer periods without getting any sort of pain that said I can't say these will fit everybody's ears equally well.
I was able to get a tight seal with the largest ear tips.
This is a larger earbud even with its slightly reduced size and it won't fit everyone's ears equally well.
Sennheiser has not added wireless charging these do not charge wirelessly.
There's a USBC charging they do charge quickly.
They have a quick charge feature.
Before I get into sound quality, just a couple of other points about the design.
These do have touch controls, and you can program those controls.
In the Smart Control app that Sennheiser is free app for iOS or Android.
You can also turn off Active Noise Cancelling in the app, or a transparency mode that lets you hear the outside world There are a couple of other features in that app for instance, you can turn on side tone for making calls that allows you to hear your voice inside the ear buds that's a nice feature to have.
One of the complaints about the original version of these, was a battery charging issue when you left the ear buds in the case for a long period without having the case plugged in and charging.
Both the case and the earbuds will drain and you will be left with a pair of dead earbuds.
Sennheiser has fixed that problem.
These now go into a deep sleep mode when they're in the case and they don't drain at least that's what Sennheiser saying.
I have tested them and it doesn't seem like they're draining over at least a couple of days.
So on the sound quality, these really are among the best sounding true wireless earbuds out there right now, if not the best.
The Originals were two.
These have the same seven millimeter dynamic drivers.
Nothing's changed there.
They do sound.
As far as I can tell very similar to the originals, they really are a richer sounding headphone than something like the AirPods Pro.
They're just more articulate, the base is better, and they're just overall significantly better than the AirPods Pro.
These are right up there with the very best sounding true wireless ear buds.
You have models like the Sony WF-1000 X Mark 3, I would say these do sound a little better than those.
Then you also have it $350 the master and dynamic MW seven plus.
This also I think sounds better and fits slightly better.
That's also a very good headphone.
But really this is a top notch sounding true wireless earbud Also with Active Noise Cancelling.
Sennheiser has made those improvements particularly to the call quality.
And then you have that better battery life.
This is really a great true wireless earbud.
The only problem of course is that it does cost $300.
But if you are in the market For a high end model like the air pods pro are these I would say the air pods pro are slightly more comfortable, they are lighter, but this does sound significantly better.
I'm David Carr I for cnet.com.Thanks for watching.
