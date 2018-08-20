Your video, "Segway Drift W1 gets you e-skating"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

Scooters

Segway Drift W1 gets you e-skating

Why settle for one hoverboard when you can balance on two at the same time?
1:02 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Segway Drift W1 gets you e-skating.

Latest Scooters videos

Video: Razor shows off motorized heel wheels
Razor shows off motorized heel wheels
1:54
Coming in February, the Turbo Jetts can go up to 10 miles per hour for around 30 minutes.
Play video
Video: Ridin' and stylin' with the electric Ujet scooter
Ridin' and stylin' with the electric Ujet scooter
1:15
Straight from Europe to CES 2018, the Ujet is an electric runabout with continental good looks.
Play video
Video: We ride the Scooterboard (aka Inmotion T3)
We ride the Scooterboard (aka Inmotion T3)
2:08
A skateboard with handle? Scooter with a third wheel? This gadget is the best of both worlds.
Play video
Video: The Urb-E Sport: Its battery can charge your iPhone 40 times
The Urb-E Sport: Its battery can charge your iPhone 40 times
4:23
The Urb-E Sport is the only last mile vehicle you'll need with an $899 starting price you can handle.
Play video