See the first Nvidia RTX gaming laptops in action

It's the biggest thing to happen to gaming in at least the last couple of years, Nvidia is finally launching the laptop versions of its new RTX graphics cards with RTX 2070 and RTX 2080 laptops going on sale by the end of January.
The very first RTX laptop we've been able to test is the ASUS Zephyrus GX701 Despite being only 18.7 millimeters thick, it has the Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU.
Nvidia introduced the Max-Q variant in 2017 as a way to get higher end GPUs in slimmer laptops with only a modest hit to overall performance.
Suprising no one, the RTX 2080 Max-Q runs like a dream, getting 100 plus frame rates in games, even at the highest possible settings.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider's a great example as it supports two of the new RTX-friendly graphics technologies.
Real time retracing for more realistic lights and reflections, and deep learning super sampling, which learns how to make a game look like it has a level of detail of a much higher resolution version.
Of course, getting all this into what might be the world's 17 inch gaming laptop takes some doing.
Heat escapes through a wide opening at the rear of the system where the bottom panel lifts up on tiny hinges when the clamshell is open.
And there's a big expansive blank space right above here above the keyboard where tiny vent holes blow out heat as well.
The keyword, with colorful perky lighting, is pushed all the way to the front of the system, eliminating the usual wrist rest.
And the touchpad then gets shifted to the right side.
As always, you mess with the established norms of laptop design at your own peril, having a portrait style touchpad off to the side is just never going to feel natural.
And while we��re starting with the [UNKNOWN], it��s just the beginning of the RTS action coming in 2019 With some very interesting gaming laptops coming this year, including the Asus Mothership, Acer Triton, and Alienware Area 51m.
2019 feels like a very good year to be launching a new gpu.
