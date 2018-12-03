How To Video

See how much time you're wasting on Facebook

Transcript
Transcription not available for See how much time you're wasting on Facebook.
MobileFacebook

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Qualcomm, Verizon, Samsung are working to make 5G real. No, really.

1:26

What we know -- and you should do -- about the Marriott hack

3:02

'Alexa, play Apple Music'

1:23

Live VR actors make A Christmas Carol feel scary real

3:23

The fate of Elon Musk's Boring Company project in LA is up in the air

1:20

Electric scooters are sending scores of people to the hospital

3:07

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

NASA's InSight landing and the crazy odds behind getting to Mars

5:54

The iPhone X may not be gone for good

5:07

The year in tech: Our Top 5 list

3:57

The Sherp puts the all-terrain in ATV

3:01

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Apple says the iPhone XR is a winner, US Army makes deal with Microsoft

1:21

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

AKG N700NC: Does it beat Sony and Bose?

2:03

Instant Pot Smart Wifi review: control your cooker from anywhere

1:41

DJI's Osmo Pocket is an amazingly small stabilized 4K camera for creators

2:50

A leather-clad laptop to make your MacBook jealous

2:04

We ordered an Amazon Christmas tree!

2:31

Art and architecture on the Microsoft Surface Studio 2

4:45

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

See how much time you're wasting on Facebook

1:31

Kid-proof your streaming services

1:07

Tips and tricks to master YouTube TV

2:12

How to save money on nearly everything you buy online

2:10

Save money, rent clothes

1:10

Best deals to score big on Black Friday

1:14