Your video, "SEC sues Elon Musk for securities fraud over misleading tweets"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...
CNET News Video

CNET News Video

SEC sues Elon Musk for securities fraud over misleading tweets

Transcript
Transcription not available for SEC sues Elon Musk for securities fraud over misleading tweets.
Tech IndustryStock MarketElon MuskTesla

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS ALL LATEST NEWS

SEC sues Elon Musk for securities fraud over misleading tweets

7:27

This NASA reactor could be the key to putting new life on Mars

1:11

Oculus Quest is a full-motion, self-contained VR headset coming next spring for $399

1:34

See the uncanny virtual humans Oculus is working on

1:28

Star Wars: Vader Immortal VR experience hitting Oculus Quest in 2019

1:16

YouTube and NBA coming to Oculus

1:45

MOST POPULAR ALL MOST POPULAR

iPhone XS reviews are in, and our Apple Watch Series 4 first impressions

5:14

6 Cool iOS 12 apps to try now

1:59

Now you can group FaceTime with multiple friends

2:04

iPhone XS vs. iPhone X: Camera comparison

5:16

What's inside the all-weather Nest Hello video doorbell?

7:26

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

LATEST PRODUCTS ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Put an August brain in your Yale smart lock with this kit

1:19

Apple MacOS Mojave is here, but we're still waiting for one killer feature

2:08

Roku's new streamers start at $40 for 4K HDR

1:36

Amazon Alexa 2018 event: Editors react

9:57

Amazon's new subwoofer pairs with its Echo smart speakers

1:01

Amazon's new Echo Show boasts a revamped design

1:40

LATEST HOW TO ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

6 Cool iOS 12 apps to try now

1:59

How to use iOS 12 Screen Time and parental controls

2:07

iOS 12: 9 hidden features you should check out right now

2:28

5 ways to set parental controls in the YouTube Kids app

2:03

4 tips to prepare your iPhone for iOS 12

2:18

Sell your old iPhone for the most money

2:32