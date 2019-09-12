Scott Wiener says California can save the internet
Transcript
People around the country.
They don't want telecoms and cable companies deciding what web traffic is gonna move fast or slow, or where you can go or how easy it's gonna be to get there.
It's shameful what Donald Trump's FCC has done in cutting and running.
And telling consumers basically to go scratch.
[MUSIC]
I'm Scott Wiener, and I have Have the honor of representing San Francisco and northern San Mateo County in the California state senate.
The Internet is at the heart of modern life.
You need the Internet to be a free and open place where ideas can be exchanged or news can be disseminated and where people can decide what they want to do.
And so net neutrality stands for that basic proposition And it's under threat.
The Federal Government has completely abdicated its role, and so California and other states have a responsibility to step in and protect the Internet.
So that's what we did with SBA 22.
And of course, the Federal Government, Jeff Sessions, ran in the court within a couple of hours of Governor Brown signing the bill, And so we are in litigation with the federal government as well as with AT&T, Comcast, etc.
and we're gonna need the courts to sort this out cuz the last thing we need is to lose and then have really terrible things happen where we essentially have I call it the cablization of the internet where you'll be basically forced unless you're wealthy To purchase an internet plan where it's like this is, here are the three new sites that are part of your subscription.
Here's the one shopping site.
Here's the one weather site.
Here's the one browser you can use, and really limiting people's choices.
That, we don't need that on the internet.
That's not what the internet should be about.
We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility, and that was a big mistake.
I think we need to look at some new models of regulating the large technology companies.
These companies have transformed modern life, often in very good ways, but also in some not Good ways, reform is needed around privacy around some of our competition, anti trust issues, whether that means, quote unquote breaking them up or something else.
We do need to take a different approach because what we're doing now has helped in terms of Allowing the flourishing of this industry, which is a crucial industry in the United States and in California.
And I support this industry.
But now we're to the point where it's time to take a hard look.
Okay, how can we do things differently, and what regulations do we need?
It's no surprise that California's in a housing crisis.
The state's housing crisis.
The housing crisis.
California has a housing shortage that is so huge that it's equal to the housing shortage of the other 49 states.
So we have a terrible situation.
It's pushing people out.
It's causing overcrowding.
And it's forcing people to commute hours or even to leave the state entirely.
And so SB 50 will require cities to allow more housing near transit and near job centers.
[MUSIC]
In politics there's a huge incentive only to tackle issues that you can solve in a year or two or three years.
And deliver a result and declare victory and cut the ribbon or whatever.
And so people don't wanna necessarily touch the root causes of the housing crisis.
Because it is so controversial and people start throwing stones at you as they have me which is fine I'm in politics.
To accept that kind of heat.
The bill allows developers to pay their way out of fulfilling onsight affordability requirements.
Please do not remove our local democracy.
This is gendertrification on steroids.
We knew that this bill would be controversial.
This is changing how California does zoning.
It's been a purely local Endeavour for 170 years and that's no longer sustainable.
It doesn't work.
SP50 if we can pass it in a strong form over time will lead to a lot more housing in California, but we also have to accompany with Financial subsidies for low income housing as well as stronger protection for renters.
In the future, if our kids are actually able to live in California and not have to drive two hours For work and not have to live with ten other people, and can find a place to live and raise a family.
That's success.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Starting Girls Who Code was just the beginning
4:33
From Tetris to the moon and back: Henk Rogers on sustainability