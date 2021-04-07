Samsung's seriously cheap new Androids

[SOUND] Samsung has unveiled the 2021 a series phones for the US.
These phones start at $110.
Samsung also made a pretty affordable 5g phone starting at 280 bucks.
Let's dive in and see what the AC series brings to the table.
We'll go from the cheapest.
To the most expensive let's start at the $110 Samsung 802 s for that price.
You're getting a 6.5 inch LCD screen with a notch for the front facing camera.
Inside you get two gigs of RAM and 32 gigabytes of internal storage.
Samsung crammed in a 5000 milliamp hour battery in the A02S which can support 15 watts fast charging.
You won't find a fingerprint sensor on this phone.
You'll have to make do with a passcode or pattern.
Now are these amazing specs
For a 110$ that's pretty dang good, that's cheaper than the second gen Apple Pencil.
By the way every Aphone can have more storage if you pop in a micro Sd card.
Also every Aphone has a 3.5mm headphone jack.
The a 12 is pretty much a stepped up a two s.
It has a better processor, three gigs of RAM and a fingerprint sensor.
The a 12 starts at $180 both the 802 s and the a 12 shoot HD video.
Then we step up to the a 32 5g for $280 First, it has a 6.5 inch LCD like the other side mentioned, but there's a 90 hertz refresh rate, which is good for smooth scrolling.
It has that hole punch design for the 13 megapixel front facing camera.
You get 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of internal storage.
The extra money also get you 4k video recording and you get a fingerprint sensor Sir on the A 32.
That price tag is something else for 5G.
By the way, the pixel for a 5g cost around $500.
The Moto one 5G costs around $300.
Let's talk about the a 42.
5G.
This is the next step up and pricing starting at $400 we're talking about a 6.6 inch emulator screen so you're getting better contrast.
The refresh rate is 60 hertz.
Like the two cheapest phones I've mentioned so far.
Inside you get four gigs of RAM, and 128 gigabytes of internal storage, which is good because it can shoot 4k video.
And we have an optical fingerprint sensor Samsung unveiled the 852 5g at its unpacked event earlier this year and it starts at $500.
This phone is loaded you get a 6.5 inch m OLED screen with a 120 hertz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.
The a 52 5g has six gigs of RAM with 128 gigs of onboard storage.
If you get stereo speakers, this phone has IP67 water and dust resistance, which means it can withstand up to three feet of water for 30 minutes.
There's optical image stabilization on the main 64 megapixel rear camera and there's an optical fingerprint sensor.
You may have noticed I've skipped most of the camera specs beyond video recording That's because these phones all have lots of cameras and they all have different specs.
We'll have all those facts on all of these phones at cnet.com by the way.
Also, we'll have full reviews up before you know it.
At Samsung's unpacked event.
The company pushed the concept of a phones being awesome.
They are not pushing price even though it is a huge selling point.
Point.
The idea is to get awesome phones to everyone.
For a lot of people these lower cost phones will be their first phones.
This will also get them into Samsung's ecosystem.
That means if you like the phone, it could be your gateway to galaxy buds or smartax for maybe a galaxy watch.
It could also get you to buy more expensive Samsung.
Some phones in the future will an A phone be someone's phone for many years, maybe, maybe not.
However, the investment required is a lot lower than going after something like a Galaxy S or Z. Also Samsung has promised three generations of Android OS upgrades for the a 52 5G The rest of the series devices will receive two years of Android OS upgrades.
All of these phones will get regular security updates for a minimum of four years.
That's really impressive for Android phones.
What do you think of the A series?
Can you believe that there's a full fledged android phone Cost less than an Apple Pencil.
What a time to be alive is Actonel.
See you online
