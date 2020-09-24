Samsung's S20 FE, Google adds a Covid-19 layer

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now.
Samsung's got another Galaxy S20 in store for its fans, and the device has been tailored for our unusual times.
The Galaxy S 20 fan edition also known as the Galaxy S20 FE pack some high end features found in the rest of the S20 lineup.
Like low band 5g connectivity, but at a starting price of $700.
That's $300 less than the regular Galaxy S 26.5 inch s 20 f he has the same Snapdragon 865 processor as the rest of the lineup and includes ip 68 water resistance
[MUSIC]
Google on Wednesday announced that it's added a COVID-19 layer to the Google Maps app.
It offers critical information designed to help you decide where to go and what to do while staying safe.
A color coded system will show you the density of new Coronavirus cases in any given area.
No label will tell you whether cases are trending up or down there, Google said on Wednesday.
And finally Tick Tock will implement a new policy cracking down on advertisements for dietary fasting and weight loss supplements.
While the new policies don't altogether ban as for weight loss products, They limit the scope and restrict certain messaging in the ads.
The move comes just weeks after a cyber security report found scammers were purchasing ads on Tick Tock to promote fake mobile apps, diet pills and other bogus products and services.
[MUSIC]
You can stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET.
Up Next
Microsoft buys Bethesda, Amazon's newest products
1:47
Amazon unleashes tons of new hardware, Microsoft preps new version...
1:30
Fitbit Sense first impressions, Prime Day to start Oct. 13
1:32
Microsoft buys Bethesda, Quibi looking to sell?
1:41
TikTok-Oracle deal approved, temporary block on WeChat ban
1:36
PS5 gets date and price, Apple Watch Series 6 arrives
1:34
PS5 preorders run into problems, FBI director warns voters about...
1:22
PS5 pricing and release date, Facebook's smartglasses