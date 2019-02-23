Samsung's new S10s and Galaxy Fold, Nintendo of America president to retire
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week.
Samsung kicked off it's massive unpacked event by debuting it's first foldable phone, aptly called the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
The device has a 4.6 inch display when closed, but opens up to a tablet size 7.3 inches.
It has two batteries and six cameras.
And is without a doubt one of the most interesting new products to hit the mobile space in some time.
But, it will cost you.
Arriving on April 26, the Galaxy Fold will come in four different colors and start at $1,980.
As predicted, Samsun unveiled a trio of Galaxy S10 devices.
Including the entry level S10e, standard S10 and the S10 Plus.
The two higher end phones sport 6.1 and 6.4 inch [INAUDIBLE] screens respectively while all S10 models pack in Snapdragon e55 chip.
The S10 Plus model offers storage up to one terabyte, not including expendable micro SD storage.
The phones are available for pre-order now and will go on sale on March 8th.
You'll pay anywhere from $750 to above $1000 depending on the specs.
Finally, Nintendo of America of is getting a new president.
The company posted a video of outgoing president Reggie Fils-Aime announcing his retirement and thanking everyone for his time at Nintendo.
He had been with the company since 2003, and will be leaving in April.
Additionally, he introduced the new president, Doug Bowser, that's right, the new Nintendo of America president shares his name with Mario's arch enemy.
Mr. Bowser has served as the companies senior vp of sales and marketing.
Marketing.
You can stay up to date with the latest by visitng Cnet.
