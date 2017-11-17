HolidayBuyer's Guide
Samsung's modern washer doesn't deliver

Samsung's sleek $1,099 WA54M8750AW washing machine doesn't perform very well.
[MUSIC] Samsung went full on modern with this top load washing machine. For $1,099 you get a truly sleek looking designed complete with a smartphone S touch panel, a built in sync and a lower profile display. It's 5.4 cubic for capacity that can hold all of your laundry and Samsung gave this this model extra space between the sink and the dispenser in the back. So you can more easily add soap and fabric softener. My main gripes here relate to the angle of the washer display. Sure it looks sleek, but you can't read it from a distance. And the tab that holds the washer lid and sink together is located in the center. Which makes it really easy to accidentally separate the lid from the sink when you are simply trying to lift the lid to add your clothes. The Samsung smart home app is also supposed to work with this washer but I found it so difficult to configure at the outside that I gave up. Things don't improve when we turn the performance. This top [UNKNOWN] did not do a good job removing stains. In fact, scoring among the lowest out of all of the washing machine we've reviewed. I like that Samsung put clear effort into making this washer look modern but it doesn't help it very much. Disappointing performance in a couple of [UNKNOWN] usability of course ultimately make it top to recommend.

