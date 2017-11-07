HolidayBuyer's Guide
Samsung's HW-MS750 sound bar not high-end enough to justify price

The HW-MS750 sound bar may look like Samsung's high-end models, but the performance is lacking.
The Samsung HW-MS750 is a $700 sound bar which tries to breach the gap between the company's high in Dolby Atmos speakers and its more affordable models. However, it doesn't quite get there. While the connectivity options are pleasing, it just doesn't offer sound quality which justify surprise. For example, the speaker has up firing drivers that don't actually do Dolby [UNKNOWN] Also, the speakers sorely need to sub, and there is an attractive $400 model available, but the set up process is a lot harder than any other competitor sub. The sound bar is dressed in gun metal and looks very similar to the high end, K 950 speaker. It has a very small display though, and it's kind of hard to read, especially of access. The sound bar is forty-five inches wide which means it is particularly suited to fifty inch televisions. The MS750 offers a good degree of connectivity including two HDMI ports, optical, bluetooth, and WiFi. The speaker offers the company's very decent multi-room system for connecting to other Samsung devices as well as offering Spotify Connect. The Samsung sounds fine, with a very forward signature. As it lacks an onboard sub, it can sound a little thin, especially with music or action movies. Experimenting with the different modes doesn't really help. And the movies mode isn't as enveloping as competitors can muster. The Samsung HW-M750 is okay. HDMI switching and multiroom music help elevate it from some of the other options. But Sonos, Bose and Sony all offer better sound for the same money. [MUSIC]

