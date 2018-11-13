Samsung's foldable phone may arrive in March, Lyft's rewards program
Samsung is reportedly readying its foldable phone from March of next year, rumored to be called the Galaxy X or F, the device may show up in March after a debut in February at Mobile World Congress, early word it that the phone could cost up to a whopping $1,770.
But no support 5G, such is the price of early adoption.
Lyft is launching a reward program that will [UNKNOWN] the users who take advantage of its new frequent flyer or rider program.
Starting in December, Lyft riders can earn rewards like free upgrades to Lyft Lux vehicles as well as savings on future trips.
The program will roll out with select markets to start, with more planned in the future.
And finally, Tesla has raised the base price of it's model s and x $1,000 over the weekend.
Though, it did lower the price of the performance line of each model by $500 dollars each.
It's interior options for the cars, in a move that might be minimizing production complexities.
