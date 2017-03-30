Samsung's DeX dock turns the S8 into a PC, ISP privacy rollback

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Samsung's DeX dock turns the S8 into a PC, ISP privacy rollbackThe biggest tech stories of the day include the Samsung Galaxy S8's DeX dock, which turns the phone into a PC. Plus, Congress rolls back ISP privacy rules and Waze teams up with Dunkin Donuts.
Transcript
This is CNet, and here are the stories that matter right now. Hot off the announcement of the Galaxy S8, Samsung's flagship phone has a few other tricks in store, for one it can act as a sort of desktop replacement with a DeX dock that the phone can pug into. With DeX, the S8 gets a number or ports, including USB and HDMI, and emulates a desktop operating system similar to Windows. You'll just need a monitor. The republican lead congress has voted to roll back FCC regulations that now make it possible for ISP's to sell customer information without disclosing it. The vote had passed previously in the senate, and now simply needs to be signed by the president who's expected to do so. Google's navigation app Waze is working with Dunkin Donuts To offer pre-orders you can pick up along your drive. The chain is the first to work with Waze on the project. The service is currently limited to select participating locations.