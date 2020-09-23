Device made to give you all you want to do all you love.
We're proud to introduce a new addition to the Galaxy S 20 family.
The Galaxy S 20 effi
This is a flagship device featuring core innovations, that support cultural connection, creation, and self discovery.
It's for more than just connecting.
It helps you capture your world, your friends yourself from your own unique perspective.
We packed together innovations that feel relevant to you, and features that let your creativity run free.
Let's see how the S 20.
Effie fits into your life.
All the favorites and all the essentials our fans love the Galaxy S 20 fan edition.
It's coming to on October 2 in pre order starts today.
The best innovations with no compromises.
We're welcoming more fans into our Galaxy S 20 family.
This phone doesn't just meet your basic needs, It gives you what you really want, making it even more valuable for our fans.
The Galaxy S 20.
Effie comes with super an OLED display with super smooth 120 hertz triple lens camera hyperfast five g with our latest S20 chipset.
All day intelligent battery
OS upgrades up to three generations and many other valuable features.
All expertly packaged into this one powerful device, which comes in six thoughtfully curated colours with a beautiful haze finish.
The Galaxy S 20 fee opens up a fresh and exciting way to experience flagship innovation.
And express your true self.
All you want to do all you love.
So go ahead and create wonders with it wherever you are in the world.
Thank you for joining us today.
until we see you again, stay safe.
