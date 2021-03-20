Samsung unveils latest Galaxy A phones, Sony reveals PSVR controllers

Transcript
This is CNET and here are the stories that matter this week. Samsung has officially revealed its newest trio of smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A52, A52, 5G and A72. All three devices are less expensive than the company's flagship Galaxy S lineup. But offer some features high end phones don't, like a headphone jack, a micro SD slot for expandable storage, and they're all available right now in select markets globally. Sony unveiled the new Playstation 5 VR controllers in a blog post with plenty of pictures. These controllers will have finger sensing and force feedback haptics. [MUSIC] Will also feature a physical button layout similar to a dual sense controller split in two. Tony also says that the controllers are tracked by the next gen PS5 VR headset, which means players will not need an external camera. The headset, itself, has yet to be revealed. Finally, Facebook is releasing new tools. To make it easier to find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, CEO Mark Zuckerberg shared a statement listing several new features coming to the company's apps, including a tool to find when and where to get a vaccine, along with chatbots on WhatsApp to help people register for vaccination, you can stay up to date with the latest, visiting CNET.

