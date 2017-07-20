Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Samsung teases Galaxy Note 8 launch on August 23"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Samsung teases Galaxy Note 8 launch on August 23

Invites are out for the reveal of the new Galaxy Note 8.
1:21 /
Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung teases Galaxy Note 8 launch on August 23.

Latest Tech Industry videos

Video: Elon Musk says NY-DC hyperloop is coming
Elon Musk says NY-DC hyperloop is coming
1:24 July 20, 2017
In a tweet, Musk says he has the verbal go-ahead to build a tunnel that would get people from New York to Washington DC in under 30...
Play video
Video: Apple patents smart dock, Microsoft unveils smart thermostat
Apple patents smart dock, Microsoft unveils smart thermostat
1:26 July 20, 2017
In today's tech news, Apple could produce a smart dock to turn your iPhone into a Siri smart speaker. Microsoft announces a Cortana-powered...
Play video
Video: Google, Apple and the California dream
Google, Apple and the California dream
1:44 July 19, 2017
An exhibit at London's Design Museum shows California's influence on technology and design. Take a tour with CNET.
Play video
Video: Google Glass is back, Bluetooth to work over mesh networks
Google Glass is back, Bluetooth to work over mesh networks
1:09 July 19, 2017
The biggest headlines in tech include the return of Google Glass, Amazon's Spark service and an update to the Bluetooth standard that...
Play video
Video: Google search gets a Facebook face-lift
Google search gets a Facebook face-lift
1:49 July 19, 2017
Update the Google app on Android and iOS to see the feed, a personalized stream of information relevant to you.
Play video
Video: Galaxy Note 8 coming in late August, says Samsung exec
Galaxy Note 8 coming in late August, says Samsung exec
1:18 July 18, 2017
Without nailing down a specific date, Samsung's mobile chief teases the hotly anticipated phone.
Play video
Video: Samsung Pay to work with Paypal, Atari debuts the Ataribox
Samsung Pay to work with Paypal, Atari debuts the Ataribox
1:12 July 18, 2017
Today's major tech stories include Samsung Pay working with Paypal, Atari debuting a mysterious new Ataribox and the UK's plan to age...
Play video
Video: This iPhone case looks and feels like a butt
This iPhone case looks and feels like a butt
2:06 July 17, 2017
We asked a few friends their opinions on a particularly suggestive-looking iPhone case.
Play video