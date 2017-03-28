Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Your video, "Samsung store catches fire -- right before Galaxy S8 reveal"
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET News Video

Samsung store catches fire -- right before Galaxy S8 reveal

What timing. Samsung deals with a fire incident at a Singapore retail store, on the eve of unveiling its next top smartphone.
1:09 /
Transcript
Samsung is feeling the heat from a new incident. A Samsung retail store in Singapore caught fire. No one was hurt but it comes just a day before the company is set to announce the next Galaxy SE phone. You know that's the phone that's supposed to make everyone forget about how the Note 7 was catching on fire and then look, our store is on fire. The Samsung store was at a shopping mall called the AMK Hub and channel news Asia reports that the fire occurred in the storage room. Let's hope they were not smart enough to store any spare Note 7 phones back there, right? Yeah, well what sparked the fire has not been reported but it was extinguished by the water sprinklers and it happened early in the morning The day before the store opened. So the whole incident sounds minor but nonetheless Samsung just cannot get away from its fire problems. For consumers worried that its batteries are unsafe, this only fans the flames. Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy S8 in New York Wednesday morning and you can log onto CNet for our live coverage and commentary, it starts at 10:30AM eastern. I'm Bridget Carey and you catch all the hottest Samsung news at CNET.com.

Latest videos

Video: Galaxy S8 will be ultra fast, Uber self-driving project faces injunction
Galaxy S8 will be ultra fast, Uber self-driving project faces injunction
1:26 April 3, 2017
In today's tech news, the Galaxy S8 will benefit from super-fast wireless speeds. Plus, Uber's case against Waymo could lead to a pause...
Play video
Video: Samsung Galaxy S8 finally makes its debut
Samsung Galaxy S8 finally makes its debut
1:10 April 1, 2017
In this week's wrap-up, Samsung officially unveils its newest flagship phone and Facebook manages to clone Snapchat yet again.
Play video
Video: I've got screen envy for the Samsung Galaxy S8
I've got screen envy for the Samsung Galaxy S8
5:55 March 31, 2017
Is the S8 a peek at what we can expect with the iPhone 8's screen? iOS 10.3, tvOS 10.2 and watchOS 3.2 updates bring new features....
Play video
Video: Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner lands its first flight
Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner lands its first flight
1:17 March 31, 2017
The newest model of Boeing's Dreamliner has successfully completed its maiden flight in South Carolina.
Play video
Video: Twitter's confusing new change, Palmer Luckey quits Facebook
Twitter's confusing new change, Palmer Luckey quits Facebook
1:07 March 31, 2017
Today's biggest tech stories include Palmer Luckey's departure from Facebook and Uber now letting users edit their pickup location....
Play video
Video: Samsung's DeX dock turns the S8 into a PC, ISP privacy rollback
Samsung's DeX dock turns the S8 into a PC, ISP privacy rollback
1:02 March 30, 2017
The biggest tech stories of the day include the Samsung Galaxy S8's DeX dock, which turns the phone into a PC. Plus, Congress rolls...
Play video
Video: What the repeal of internet privacy rules means to you
What the repeal of internet privacy rules means to you
2:26 March 29, 2017
Congress has cleared the way for broadband providers to sell your information to advertisers without your permission. CNET senior reporter...
Play video
Video: What I saw inside Samsung's battery testing center
What I saw inside Samsung's battery testing center
4:05 March 29, 2017
CNET senior reporter Shara Tibken visits Samsung headquarters in South Korea to see firsthand how the company has stepped up its battery...
Play video