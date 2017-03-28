Samsung store catches fire -- right before Galaxy S8 reveal

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Samsung is feeling the heat from a new incident. A Samsung retail store in Singapore caught fire. No one was hurt but it comes just a day before the company is set to announce the next Galaxy SE phone. You know that's the phone that's supposed to make everyone forget about how the Note 7 was catching on fire and then look, our store is on fire. The Samsung store was at a shopping mall called the AMK Hub and channel news Asia reports that the fire occurred in the storage room. Let's hope they were not smart enough to store any spare Note 7 phones back there, right? Yeah, well what sparked the fire has not been reported but it was extinguished by the water sprinklers and it happened early in the morning The day before the store opened. So the whole incident sounds minor but nonetheless Samsung just cannot get away from its fire problems. For consumers worried that its batteries are unsafe, this only fans the flames. Samsung will be announcing the Galaxy S8 in New York Wednesday morning and you can log onto CNet for our live coverage and commentary, it starts at 10:30AM eastern. I'm Bridget Carey and you catch all the hottest Samsung news at CNET.com.