Samsung shows off its new SUHD TV on Tizen OS

CES 2015
Samsung shows off its new SUHD TV on Tizen OSAt CES 2015, Samsung reveals its SUHD TV running its new smart OS Tizen.
Transcript
[MUSIC] Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the era of SUHD. This new era starts with our ground breaking 88 inch JS9500. Samsung's first SUHD TV. This is SUHD. It takes picture quality to a whole new level, with Samsung's latest display technology and the SUHD remastering engine. The SUHD display is made from Samsung's proprietary nano-crystal subie conductors. They are tiny, energy efficient, and transmit different colors of light, depending on their size. This delivers the highest color purity and light efficiency available today. Our s u h d is also two and a half times brighter than conventional t vs. And has deeper blacks which deliver unrivaled contrasts. Its spectacular color technology gives viewers 64 times the color expression of conventional TVs. And twice the color adjustment points for the most accurate color display. [NOISE] And SUHD displays the finest details. Not only for native 4K [INAUDIBLE] content, but for any video source. We achieve this unrivaled quality through a combination of innovative hardware and groundbreaking software. That's Hollywood make movies look as great in your home. As on the big screen. Now, the TV experience starts with picture quality, but design is a big part of it. Our SU HDTVs are no exceptions. We are taking our cues from contemporary art and architecture and when you look at our SU HDTVs. You'll see many modern and minimalist touches. Let's start with the new bezel, which adds even more depth to the curved screen. The arrival of the curved screen makes design important for all of the TV, so Samsung ensures your curved TV looks stylish from any angle. So let me turn over the stage to Samsung's Executive Vice President for Service Business, Mr. Wonjin Lee. So here's the news. From this year, all Samsung Smart TV's, including our SUHD TV will be powered by the Tizen operating system. Tizen is based on width standards which means. It's faster and easier to use. And users can enjoy more of the content they love. [UNKNOWN] is also the backbone of our 2015 Smart TV Hub. We've upgrade the first screen menu which really simplifies the Smart TV experience. Whether you control your TV with the remote, voice, or gestures. And our new smart TV is great for modern homes because Samsung Quick Connect instantly links up devices to your TV. Let's say you're watching a movie on your Galaxy phone during the commute home. At the press of a button, you can continue watching on your smart TV. And the smart TV offers easy and seamless navigation across videos, games, and the web, giving you more choices than ever on the TV screen. We know consumers are using a tablet or mobile device when viewing TV. With many, searching for information related to what they're watching. We are now bringing the second screen experience to the main screen. So when you're watching football or basketball. Samsung sports live gives you near real time stats about the team and the players so you won't have to miss a single play. Samsung smart TV offers total entertainment. Of course including games. We have a broad range of games from casual to advanced. New in our lineup, Playstation Now allows you to stream blockbuster games without a console. And with Milk Video arriving on our smart TVs, even more premium content is coming. It's just another example of how we are infusing technology, content, and services. To offer our consumers great and compelling experiences. [MUSIC]