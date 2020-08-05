Samsung shows off new Galaxy Note 20 S Pen

2020 is a year of change.
So far it hasn't been easy.
That's why we designed the note 20 to empower users.
And of course, this is here to help.
That's right, It's the S Pen.
The S Pen defines the note experience.
Our engineers have continuously improved and developed it to put more power at your fingertips.
Here's how.
Tell us no spam, we're born to respond to user's needs.
We knew people would want a large screen smartphone,with a pen inside because they are watching more online video than ever before.
As engineers Our job was to realize this vision through intensive research and development.
And so in 2011
[INAUDIBLE] smartphones and the mobile tablet, one device created a new category of family.
Over the past nine years, the S Pen has been reimagined as a truly powerful device.
In the early years of its development, we wanted to keep satisfying those who say that I like writing with the pen.
So our primary goal was to provide a better feel to the writing and achieved improved recognition.
But if you've been watching how it's developed since then, you will know it's no ordinary.
We introduced airview, which enables the viewing of additional content by hovering the S Pen over the screen.
The Air Command gave an instant reading of available tasks while the Smart Select received much praise for providing more freedom in doing screen captures.
We also added a translation feature, which students really loved, and there's action link that turns handwritten notes into action for immediate use But still we received feedback saying, I draw a line but it appears to slowly it was a perceptive observation that gave us a real jolt.
That kind of latency is created as the pen signal is picked up by the handset, processed by the software, and then finally drawn on the screen.
One of many solutions was the AI based point prediction.
We had our system analyzed 10s of millions of writing and drawing samples much more than before.
Based on this, the device predicts the next expected point of the S Pen, since the predicted point should be closer to the real next point than the last point.
The process can contribute to decreasing the latency.
Also, thanks to a doubling of the displays refresh rate to 120 hertz.
The note 20 screen now shows the data from the S Pen twice as frequently as the note 10.
In the end, we reduce the latency to nine milliseconds, moving the S Pen one step closer to the natural feeling of writing on paper.
Handwriting on a digital screen was not a common thing 10 years ago, but now it has become a common experience, I think galaxy note and S Pen set a kind of new normal and thank you so much.
It is amazing what this bank can do.
