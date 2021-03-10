Samsung sets phone event for March 17, Sonos reveals new Roam speaker
This is c/net and here are the stories that matter right now.
Samsung is having it's second big product launch of the year on March 17th.
The company is expected to show off it's affordable Galaxy A series of smartphones.
These A-models have been available internationally, but last year was the first time A-line came to the US.
Earlier this year Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S 21.
lineup.
Meanwhile, Speaker maker Sonos introduced the room.
its smallest and most affordable speaker priced at $169.
It's designed to be ultra portable, weighing less than a pound.
And has a battery that lasts for 10 hours.
It's available now for pre order arriving in April.
And Disney announced its streaming service Disney plus hit 100 million subscribers worldwide just 16 months after launching.
By comparison, that's about half the number of subscribers to Netflix.
