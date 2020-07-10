Samsung sets date for next Note, Microsoft tries something new in videoconferencing

Transcript
Transcription not available for Samsung sets date for next Note, Microsoft tries something new in videoconferencing.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

91 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

858 episodes

The Daily Charge

963 episodes

What the Future

338 episodes

Tech Today

1237 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

New COVID-19 test you take at home

12:24

AMD Ryzen 3000XT series CPUs get a bump in performance

4:28

Use UVC ultraviolet light to kill viruses

12:13

FCC Chairman talks about the new 988 suicide prevention number

23:39

RedMagic 5G vs. ROG Phone II: Gaming phone showdown

14:06

Coronavirus data site built by a teen gets attention

12:29

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

What's new to stream for July 2020

3:50

Surviving a nuclear apocalypse in a luxury doomsday bunker

15:12

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Uber to acquire Postmates, Xbox Games Showcase set for July 23

1:31

Will the iPhone 12 arrive on time?

7:21

Use UVC ultraviolet light to kill viruses

12:13

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

The first 5G laptop you can buy.

5:55

Apple plays catch-up in the smart home with HomeKit and Siri updates

5:28

Amazon Fire HD 8 and HD 8 Plus Review

5:39

Hacks@Home: How to install a smart speaker

4:26

Acer announces the Swift 5 ultrathin notebook

1:20

Moto G Fast vs. Moto E: Sub-$200 phone battle

8:38

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

Best antivirus apps for Windows 10

2:02

How to find and delete stalkerware

4:39

HBO Max: How to get it

4:24

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54

How to clean your laptop

3:49

Top 10 Apple Watch tips and hidden features

5:37