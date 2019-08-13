Samsung reveals 108-megapixel image sensor, Ninja blasts Twitch

This is CNET and here the stories that matter right now, Samsung is looking to the future of cameras with its 108 megapixel mobile image sensor.
It's calling the ISO cell bright HMX on paper that will allow for 108 megapixel photos and brightly lit settings.
Along with the flexibility of the 27 mega pixie images in low light situation.
In terms of video the sensor can shoot 6k movies at 30 frames per second.
One of the world's most popular game streamers Ninja, it's airing it's grievances with Twitch after pornography appeared on its offline channel last Sunday After Ninja left the platform for Mixer, he says Twitch had been using his offline page to promote other content.
And finally, the UK's crackdown on toxic online content will soon mean fines, restrictions, or suspensions for tech companies Have failed to take action.
Under the new rules to be introduced next year, tech companies would need to pay up to 5 percent of their revenue, even face streaming halts, if they dont remove certain content.
In April, the government announced it would unleash the world's first independent regulator to keep social media companies in check.
[MUSIC]
You can stay up-to-date with the latest by visiting Cnet.
Up Next
Huawei's Android replacing OS, Ninja disgusted with Twitch
1:57
Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10s, Apple Card invites go out to...
1:23
Google updates Maps with AR, Facebook tests new video service
1:30
Samsung's Unpacked event dishes a pair of Note 10s
2:01
Samsung debuts a pair of Note 10 phones and a new notebook
2:01
Apple Card invites roll out, Disney Plus discount bundle with...
1:11
2021 iPhones will bring back Touch ID, Federal Reserve's instant...
1:08
Apple Card says no to crypto, E3 expo's major security leak
1:43
More Pixel 4 information, Android Auto gets long-awaited update
1:23
FCC works on broadband, Facebook reportedly working on streaming...