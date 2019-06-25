Samsung Q70R midrange QLED TV brings style and substance
Transcript
[MUSIC]
Samsung TVs are known for their cutting edge tech and sleek designs.
The company's best models for 2019 have the QLED name.
The Q70 is the least expensive QLED with full array local dimming, which provides a nice picture quality boost.
It comes in 49, 55, 75, and 82 inch sizes as well as the 65 inch you're seeing here.
The thin black frame, squared off logo, and distinctive stand legs contribute to the minimalist feel.
And Samsung makes it easy to hide the wires.
On the backside of the tv are channels that let you run power and hdmi cables from one side to the other.
And even down to the legs themselves for a super clean look.
The remote is minimalist too, with just a handful of bucks, including new shortcuts to apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime video and Hulu.
Speaking into the clicker lets you do stuff like search, launch apps and tweak settings.
Courtesy of the Bixby voices system.
The selection of built in apps is solid.
And I like the homepage tree at the bottom, which shows content from within the apps themselves, and even let's you choose your Netflix profile.
Samsung TV's also have the Apple TV app, which let's you access Apple TV channels you need to subscribe to, like HBO, Showtime, Epix, Starz, and more.
The app also has a library section with all the iTunes, TV shows, and movies you may already own.
Another unique feature is Samsung's ambient mode which puts designed images on the screen when you're not watching tv.
Choices include decor, artwork, background, and even your own photos.
As well as headlines from the New York Times, or a widget that shows the weather.
You can customize colors and brightness to match the decor.
The Q70's picture quality was very good in our tests.
Its full array local dimming provided solid contrast and increased the pop of HDR images.
Although it's not as searing as more expensive QLED sets, the Q70 is quite bright and its anti-reflective screen helps it perform like a champ in well lit rooms.
Compared to some less expensive TVs with Polaroid dimming, however, Its contrast and HDR were a step behind, with a little less realistic black levels and more glooming.
If you want the best picture for the money, you can do better than the Q70 with a brand like TCL or Vizio, but if you want higher-end design to go with a solid picture, this relatively affordable Samsung QLED fits the bill nicely.
[MUSIC]
Up Next
Vizio debuts TVs with local dimming, quantum dots, AirPlay 2
3:12
Vizio’s 2019 TVs get Apple AirPlay and beefed-up hardware
3:12
LG C9 OLED TV has the best picture quality ever
2:18
Amazon Fire TV Edition TVs stream with some help from Alexa
1:51
TCL's cheap Roku TVs are the go-to choice for tight budgets
1:59
Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet
1:46
Vizio P-Series Quantum leaps ahead of the picture quality pack
1:34
Samsung Q900 85-inch 8K TV hands-on: A beautiful beast
2:30
LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy
1:55
Vizio E series is picture-quality king of the budget TVs