Samsung Pay to work with Paypal, Atari debuts the Ataribox

Today's major tech stories include Samsung Pay working with Paypal, Atari debuting a mysterious new Ataribox and the UK's plan to age verify porn site vistors isn't exactly planned just yet.
This is cnet and here are the stories that matter right now. Good news for Samsung mobile payment users. The company has announced that Samsung Pay will work with PayPal wherever it's accepted, which is mostly everywhere since Samsung Pay works with traditional card readers. The deal is just the latest with a number of companies opening up payment deals with the popular PayPal platform. Most recently, PayPal was added to iTunes. Veteran game company Atari has unveiled the Ataribox a new console that will play supposedly new and legacy games. Details are very slim and it's not known how much the device will cost or what specific games will be included. What we do know is that it will have four USB ports, an SD slot, and HDMI port. Atari says more details regarding the new console will be announced soon. And finally, the UK's new digital economy bill that enforces age verification for pornographic websites is starting to get planned. The new rule is set to go into effect in April of next year but there's no details on how exactly it will work. Support for the mandate is split, with concerns from both privacy advocates and rights groups alike. You can stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNet Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Store.

