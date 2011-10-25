CNET First Look
Samsung LND630With image quality every bit as good as many expensive LED models, the Samsung LND630 is a great choice for a basic LCD TV.
Transcript
Hi there, I'm David (Katzmeier?) from CNET, and this is the Samsung LND 630 series. I'm sitting next to the 46 incher of them, and there is also a 40 incher in the series, and this review will apply to both. This TV is Samsung's most expensive in 2011. It doesn't use an LD backlight, it uses a standard CCFL backlight, but as you can see, it performs really well compared to a lof o fthe better LED TV's we've seen. IT also cuts down on the price. One of the downsides, however, it's a little bit thicker than the LED TV's you'll see, on the side, here the profiles of about 3.2 inches deep. Compare that to about an inch for most LED TV's, and they're both flat panel, however Unless you hang this TV on a wall, you probably won't know the difference. Styling on the LND630 is relatively Generic, it's got this standard glossy black, with a piano finish around the edge. It's also got a little transparency to it, but the main thing is its accent strip along the bottom, colored reddish bronze. Maybe a little bit too much of an accent for most decors. Unlike higher end Samsung TV's, the LND630 lacks a Smart TV interface, so no built in Internet streaming. Of course, you can always add your own external streamer to this TV. It does have DLNA streaming, and also USB, however, if you have some video, photo, and music files from external sources. Despite a position relatively low on Samsung's totem pole, the company throws in a full compliment of picture settings. We really appreciate the 10 point white balance, and the excellent color management. When we try to set up this TV, both of those resulted in excellent color. Around back, there's 3 HDMI inputs, to component video inputs, and a PC input. There's also a 4th HDMI on the side, making its connectivity just as good as most of the other high end TV's on the market. On other bonus on the LND630 is its improved screen uniformity, compared to edge-lit models, so all told, we're really impressed by this relatively inexpensive no-frills television. That's a quick look at the Samsung LND630 series, and I'm David (Katzmeier?).