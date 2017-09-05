Samsung left 'without a captain,' China slows cryptocurrencies

Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF
Tech Today
Samsung left 'without a captain,' China slows cryptocurrenciesIn today's big tech news, Samsung's co-CEO raises leadership issues, China steps up cryptocurrency regulation and Hillary Clinton's tweets create a stir.
Transcript
This is c|net, and here are the stories that matter right now. Samsung is currently without a captain. That's according to the company's co CEO, Yoon Boo-Keun. Speaking to German newspaper [FOREIGN], Yoon's comments come after Samsung's defacto leader, J.Y: Lee, was sentenced to 5 years in prison over bribery charges. Nobody would get on a ship without a captain because you know it's dangerous, said President Hyun. We are on such a ship. The value of BitCoin has taken a hit following a ban on initial coin offerings in China. ICOs, as they're also known, allow cryptocurrency platforms to crowdfund early revenue but they are largely unregulated. According to Reuters, the People's Bank of China has now advised organizations to return funds to investors. And finally, political fact checking site, Verrit, has been subjected to a denial of service attack after being endorsed by Hillary Clinton. The former presidential candidate called on her Twitter followers to sign up to the site, but an hour later Verrit founder and former Clinton advisor, Peter Daou, said the site was hit with DDos attack. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by downloading the CNET Tech Today app in the Apple or Google Play Stores.