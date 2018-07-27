Your video, "Samsung intros 'unbreakable' screen; Windows 10 updates to be less painful"
Samsung intros 'unbreakable' screen; Windows 10 updates to be less painful

This is c/net and here are the stories that matter right now. Samsung introduced the world to what it calls an unbreakable, flexible phone screen. The panel uses old lead technology and it has been certified by Underwriters Laboratories. Why does that matter? It means that this flexible display is ready to ship to consumers. In a demo video from Samsung display, a person slams a mallet against the display multiple times without any damage visible to the panel. Reviews for the first Smart Display with Google Assistant are out, and they are generally positive. The Lenovo Smart Display is similar to Amazon's Echo Show, a smart speaker with a screen. The Lenovo smart display runs android things and not default android operating system so you won't be able to install apps. CNet's Andrew Gebhart says the Lenovo smart speaker can act as a great kitchen assistant. The device is available right now. Microsoft says it has heard users complaints about their computers being updated and rebooted at the wrong time. The company says it has "trained a predictive model that can accurately predict when the right time to restart the device is" This smarter update uses machine learning, and will come to windows 10 in a future update. Stay up to date with the latest, by downloading the C-Net tech today app available for IOS and Android.

