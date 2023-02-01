Samsung Introduces New One UI 5 Features 5:04 Watch Now

Samsung Introduces New One UI 5 Features

Feb 1, 2023 Phones

Speaker 1: The Galaxy Experience is designed to fit your unique lifestyle and preferences. It's all about empowering you to customize and personalize how you use your devices together. And now we're bringing you even more options so that everyone in the family can do more. With Galaxy, your phone should reflect who you are from the outside in. With one UI, you [00:00:30] can truly make your smartphone your own by selecting up to 15 photos and videos of your favorite memories for your lock screen. Every part of the lock screen can be customized so it looks and feels how you want it to. Smart suggestions helps you personalize your experience even further by recommending apps and actions when you'd usually use them. Like when you put in your buds. Two pro smart suggestions will remember that you usually listen to Spotify and pull up [00:01:00] a custom Speaker 2: Playlisting. Speaker 1: Privacy and security are essential when it comes to your connected experience and there's no privacy without security, even when you're getting your phone fixed. Maintenance mode limits access to your personal data. When your phone is being repaired, customer service staff won't be able to see your messages, gallery or files. It also keeps all the apps you've downloaded private, like banking apps, Speaker 2: [00:01:30] Your phone's all set. Speaker 1: When you turn on maintenance mode. You're the only person who can turn it off by using the verification method of your choice. Speaker 2: Do you know how to check the security and privacy status of your phone? Speaker 1: One. UI five combines privacy and security controls into one streamlined dashboard so you can see security status and potential fixes in one place. Because staying protected should be simple and intuitive, [00:02:00] we innovate to bring you and your family more peace of mind through enhanced safety features. It's a foundational part of the Galaxy experience. Speaker 2: Ready to get some work done? Sure. <laugh> great. Speaker 1: Being productive comes easily with upgraded Samsung notes. You can share a work in progress or co-edit in real time. And for even more collaboration, edit Samsung notes together in Google Meet. Speaker 2: I feel [00:02:30] like we need a different photo. Speaker 1: Good idea. Speaker 2: Let me find one. Speaker 1: The spen brings you flexible ways to use your devices, helping you to be more productive. Handwriting to text with the Spen is supported in select Google apps such as Chrome or YouTube. It's super helpful when it comes to quick searches and note taking. It switches to text just like that. Speaker 2: Perfect. That looks great. I'm home. Oh, my dad's here. I Speaker 1: Gotta go see you in class [00:03:00] tomorrow. Galaxy truly is for the whole family, bringing you more creativity, more convenience, and more connection. Speaker 2: It's gonna start. Speaker 1: You can bring two of the freestyle projectors together to create a [00:03:30] bigger, wider, and more immersive view with improved aspect ratio and minimize black bars with a single tap theater mode. Gets your home ready for your favorite film. Activating Do Not Disturb mode so you can watch Uninterrupted Smart Things brings you more convenience and connectivity from your smartphone to the freestyle and across your devices. It even works seamlessly with non Samsung [00:04:00] products and is now compliant with matter standards. When using the new Smart Things station, you can charge your devices, activate preset routines, or use it as a hub to connect your smart devices and appliances. Flexibility is the foundation of the Galaxy experience. With more options, you can use your technology, your way. With increased customization, stronger [00:04:30] privacy and security, and a seamless ecosystem, we bring you more ways to personalize your experiences to fit your lifestyle style. Speaker 3: The Galaxy Experience is designed to fit your lifestyle no matter how you like to use your tech. The Galaxy S 23 Series will come with one UI 5.1, and we're excited to announce that [00:05:00] one UI 5.1 will be rolling out to more Galaxy devices.