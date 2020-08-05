Samsung introduces bean-shaped Galaxy Buds

[MUSIC]
Wow, that looks so beautiful.
Don't you guys think?
I wonder what's inside.
The Galaxy buds live.
They look larger than life there, but the case is actually super small If it's right in the palm of my hand,or in my pocket.
See,doesn't it look like a little jewelry box?
I love it.
The bags come in a choice of three colours including the super shirk basic brands which I am personally loving.
And they are going to look fabulous with the note funny or tab S7.
The Bug's Life are also eco friendly which is amazing right?
Both the bugs and the case are made of recycled materials.
And to top it off, you can jazz it up with a ton of colors and accessories to personalize it.
Now here they are in the case Don't they look super chic.
And they should look great because we noticed more and more people keep their buds and throughout the day.
That's also why we designed the buds live for all day comfort.
It took a ton of research and so many prototypes, but the good news is the result is the first open type buds in the galaxy series.
Now all you have to do is the wingtips face up just like this.
And they fit perfectly in the curve of my ear.
When I put them in, they rest really lightly and securely and it doesn't feel like I'm wearing earplugs which is the worst, even better.
You don't have that awkward stem sticking out They look pretty fabulous, truly one of a kind.
Another great thing is when I'm running from one thing to the next, I don't want to have to worry about my battery Do you?
In fact, I get up to six hours of play time and the charging case provides up to 21 hours in total.
My bud's life can keep up with me all day and longer.
And the controls are easy and even customizable.
So you know your favorite Spotify playlist?
It's just now a tap away.
You don't have to reach for your phone anymore.
Best of all, bud live have incredible high sound quality with powerful bass boost.
It sounds like you're in a room together just you and your favorite band hanging out.
Bud live I bring you close to the optimal sound of the Harmon curve, For all you audio files out there, you know what that means.
Now, you're going to love the active noise cancellation for OpenType.
It's a first in our bud series.
It lets you tune in without tuning out so you can get lost in your favorite podcast, but you won't miss your subway stop because you'll be able to hear all those announcements really clearly.
This is possible because we cut low band background noise by up to 97%.
That means it drowns out the sounds you don't want to hear and picks up the sounds Do you do but like provide the best call quality to with three microphones and a voice pickup unit.
If I get a call while I'm out and about and it's really really loud, the mics will minimize the noise outside so I can be heard more clearly.
Now check this out.
We compared buds live with the pair of wireless earphones from another company.
Both recordings were made under the exact same conditions.
Can you hear me?
If you can?
This is Buds Live.
If you can't, it's not.
Can you hear me if you can, this is Buds Live.
If you can't, it's not.
You can totally hear the difference, right?
When it comes to reducing noise But live, they're the clear winner, and they play really well with the other galaxy devices in our ecosystem.
If you're making videos with your note 20 the microphones on your buds life can give you exceptional sound quality.
My favourite though it enhances your viewing experience.
You know, sometimes you're watching something and you're just dying to share it with a friend.
But sharing your body.
It's kind of a bummer because you get half the sound and you don't get that immersive experience you love.
The Galaxy ecosystem has a solution.
Mary, come come.
Let's show them how it works.
Here you go.
Thank you.
But my butt's are already connected to my note.
No problem.
I'm gonna just do a few little taps here.
Says play-
That's mine.
Yeah.
And then.
Good.
Now let me show you what I've been watching these days.
Hopefully you'll dig it as well.
Wow, that's really loud and scary.
No problem.
I can turn down the volume on both our pods at the same time, just like this.
See, much better.
That's really convenient.
I know.
Right?
That's it.
Do you wanna continue to watch?
That's it.
Sure it is.
All right.
Thank you.
