Samsung hides an S Pen inside the new Notebook 9 Pen

This slim, light 2-in-1 takes a premium laptop and borrows features from the Galaxy Note 8 phone.
The Samsung Notebook 9 Pen is a greatest hits to work of Samsung's best laptop features. It's a slim, lightweight laptop with an excellent 360 degree hinge, plenty of ports, lots of computing power, plus one very phone-like feature, the same Samsung S Pen Stylus found in the Galaxy Note 8 phone. The stylus fits into a slot on the front edge of the system which means hopefully you're less likely to lose it. It can also launch Samsung's inking app which is another Note 8 feature and one that actually works pretty well on a laptop. The other big standout to me was that this is a core i7 13" laptop that weighs a bit under 2.2 pounds. And there really is a big difference in feel between this and a laptop that weighs let's say two and half pound. I mean, quaint is that the silver gray design is painfully plain, especially for a laptop that's on the expensive side. Other slim 13-inch laptops we've tested recently have had much bolder design and more imaginative color. Battery life was also merely okay. That's seven and a half hours for me. Which is not quite the all day battery life everybody wants. But as a super light, very competent take anywhere laptop, the Notebook 9 pen does the job. And if you are an all interested in drawing sketch and note taking, the s-pen and its clever hidden slot is a great way to do that. [MUSIC]

