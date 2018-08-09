Samsung Galaxy Watch ticks better battery life

CNET First Look
Samsung Galaxy Watch ticks better battery lifeSamsung's newest smartwatch has LTE, multiday battery life and that rotating bezel.
Transcript
Samsung's got a new phone but they've also got a new watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch with an unspecified price and release date, is here at Samsung's unpacked event. Now, if you've been following Samsung watches, there was the Gear Sport last year. And before that, other gear watches but there's a name change now. And the Samsun Galaxy Watch comes in two different sizes. 42 and 46 millimeters. I'm wearing the 42 right now and it comes in black, it comes in silver and it comes in gold. the 46 comes in black and silver. Now, it has kind of the similar dimensions on the front to the Gear Sport. It has water resistance for swimming, it also has the ability to play music, it has LTE if you want it for standalone connection And the battery life is supposed to be improved, up to several days on a charge through a combination of better battery and a more optimized processor. Samsung has already partnering with Spotify and it's back on this watch and it's also on the Samsung Galaxy home speaker. And the idea is to integrate that through the phone and have it all work seamlessly There's also a few new health features on here. There are 39 different excercise modes and there's also 6 different auto detect exercises. And there's also a stress mode which might be good for me right now, that is able to measure my heart rate and general stress level. And if there is a lot of Situation going on, which there probably is. It then recommends that I start breathing. Also, like before, there's sleep tracking. Now that's not a new feature, Samsung's done sleep tracking before but Apple watch doesn't have sleep tracking and Google's Wear OS does not have sleep tracking yet As a built in feature, so that's a stand out here. Samsung's bixby, which is also continually being positioned as an all in one assistant across multiple devices, will be the go to assistant on Samsung Galaxy watch. As always, there is a rotating bezel on top. This has been Samsung's most unique quality on it's watches And the watch has a nice clean design, with easily replaceable watch straps. It feels a bit thicker. Samsung's newest Galaxy watch arrives August 24th, just before Google and Apple are expected to reveal new watches of their own. It costs $330 for the 42mm version. And $350 for the 46mm. But that's just blue tooth. LTE versions will be sold at a later date for an unspecified price.