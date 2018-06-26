Samsung Galaxy S9 smudge test

CNET First Look
Samsung Galaxy S9 smudge testLet's see if the new satin-gold Galaxy S9 smudges less than the lilac purple version.
Transcript
The Samsung Galaxy S9 is a great phone, but it has one flaw. The glass backing is too glossy. Every time I pick it up, I see fingerprint smudges on the back. But, Samsung just came out with a new gold color. This color also comes with a new satin gloss finish. Which is a first for Samsung smartphones. Samsung claims that this is supposed to have a mat surfacing which is supposed to capture the texture fabric. Hearing about this new finish made me question if it would smudge as easily so we are gonna put it through my own personally constructed smudge test. The test consists of four stages. First, we'll look at how my natural hand [UNKNOWN] matches the phone. And then we're gonna take the [UNKNOWN] of outside factors into consideration. Specifically lotion, french fries and almond butter. Let's get started. I washed my hands about 30 minutes ago and both of these phones are straight out of the packaging so they are smudge free as possible For the first test, I'm gonna use my natural smudge, and then I'm gonna put my thumb right here. [MUSIC] There is a slight less smudge. The first smudge doesn't seem too extreme, so let's pick it up a notch with some lotion. [MUSIC] My God, so much lotion. [MUSIC] And now for the real reason I'm shooting this video, the French fries. We got our greasy bag right here. [MUSIC] For the last test, we're gonna use almond butter. Shout out to my boss, Jess, for letting us use her food We're gonna stick this on the plate. [MUSIC] And dip my thumbs. [MUSIC] After my comprehensive smudge test, I've concluded that the satin gloss finish doesn't prevent smudges. If anything, the gold color makes it a little less prominent. If you want you can take a look for yourself. You can get the gold. It looks prettier maybe to you but it doesn't prevent smudges. [MUSIC]