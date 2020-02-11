Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 100x zoom makes snooping easier
We've got the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra so lets find out what makes this camera so special.
It's a camera that's seen some of the biggest upgrade on Samsung's new flagship for 2020.
And it's not being subtle about it.
That camera unit on the back of the ultra is immense.
But weird though it might look, it does offer some cool new features.
Much like its predecessor, there are three main cameras a standard zoom lens and ultra wide angle lens and a telephoto zoom lens.
And it's that zoom lens, it's been seriously beefed up here.
It's a weird looking lens when you look closely at it, and that's because it's got new optics that give it a huge amount of zoom.
In fact, with those optics and it's 48 megapixel resolution, it can zoom in up to 100 times.
Its an absolutely astonishing level of zoom, as far as I'm concerned, makes this phone beloved child of the Galaxy S 10 and the Hubble telescope.
I was able to zoom in on a bottle all the way across the room and was able to just about read the label.
Pretty impressive considering the With my naked eye I couldn't even see there was a bottle.
Do not expect pin sharp clarity though, while I could just about read the bottles logo, there was a huge amount of image noise and other artifacts, that men the image wouldn't end up printed and framed on a gallery wall 30 times zoom, the quality looks a lot better.
I was using an early sample though, so I'm keen to see how the zoom performs once Samsung was optimize it a bit more and I'm using it outdoors in daylight.
Rather than zooming in on a dim corner of our demo area, but 100 times zoom is a feature reserved only for the S20 Ultra.
You don't feel the need for getting up close on distant details and the regular S20 or S20 plus maybe a better options.
The main camera sensor has an astonishing hundred and eight megapixel resolution.
It's not just for needlessly detailed images.
It can combine nine pixels into one single pixel that could apparently capture a lot more light.
The result is a 12 megapixel image that even in dark conditions should come out well exposed.
It's important to note though that we haven't been able to put this to the test yet.
You can always go into the settings and shoot at the 408 megapixel,s if you want bigger, more detailed images.
Having extra resolution can give you more scope for cropping into the image later on.
Although exactly what such high resolution shots and a tiny phone camera sensor look like remains to be seen.
Only put this thing through its paces.
Single capture is a new mode that shoots what looks like about 10 seconds of video.
And then presents you with a whole variety of different photos and smaller video clips all shot with different zoom levels and some with different effects like black and whites already applied.
The idea is that you shoot a little seed in front of you so someone blowing out candles on a cake And instead of having to decide in advance to take just one image zoomed right in, you use single capture, and it takes a whole variety for you to chose from after you've taken it.
You can then select the shots you want to save as they are or use the software to automatically combine them into a little highlight reel you can instantly show your friends or family.
Is this a killer feature?
Well, no I wouldn't say so.
But it's pretty fun and I can see that it's appealing to people with young families, who want to quickly share the fun things that kids could be doing.
Video skills have been a particular focus on the new phone.
Just when we were all getting to grips with our phones shooting 4K, Samsung ups the numbers to a whopping 8K, why so many Ks?
Well you can of course just shoot in the maximum resolution for bragging rights if you want.
Nova display on the phone isn't high enough resolution to show it off, but you can upload it to YouTube which supports 8K or you can play it back on Samsung's 8K TV.
If you happen to have spent a small fortune one of those costs did the benefit is that you can zoom into your footage or take still 33 megapixel images from it.
The downside is that those 8k videos will quickly take up space on your phone, and 22nd 8k video came in at almost 200 megabytes While a 20 second clip in full HD taken on the Samsung Galaxy Fold was less than a quarter of the size at only 42 megabytes.
Best to go for the higher 512 gigabyte storage option if you're planning on shooting in max resolution often.
Samsung has also added a promo to video that gives you manual control over settings like ISO, shutter speed, focus and white balance for video.
Not just for still images.
It may have more niche appeal, but if you're wanting to create more cinematic-looking footage for your YouTube channel, it's likely you'll get some use out of this mode.
Although bear in mind that you can't use the maximum 8k resolution in the Pro mode.
The video stabilization has also been given a boost, apparently, with improved hardware and software.
Seemed to do a decent job in our brief hands on time, but it's another feature I'm really looking forward to put into the test and our full review.
Elsewhere you'll find a 14 megapixel front facing camera tucked into a little cutout hole on the front, a whopping 6.9 inch display of the 16 gigabytes of RAM and 5g connectivity for superfast data speed, which of course you'll need for uploading those massive AK video files.
So lots of exciting new features on this phone.
I'm particularly excited to see how that hundred times z mode actually works outside in the real world, rather than this inside a demo area, but for more on the phone and make sure to keep it secret calm
