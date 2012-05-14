Samsung Galaxy S III is a looker

CNET First Look
Samsung Galaxy S III is a lookerCNET's U.S. team takes in the Samsung Galaxy S III, a pretty quad-core ICS phone bound for the U.S. this summer.
Hey, everyone. I'm Jessica Dolcourt here at CTIA 2012 in New Orleans. For about my hands to Samsung Galaxy S3 devices and these are the world's phone so they are unlock. They come in two colors, marble lights and purple blue but I think it looks a little bit gray myself. So I'm gonna take a look at this phone. So this is quite a large phone. It's got a really slick and glossy surface on it. Feel so really nice on the hand conforms really well. Just so really good to hold. The screen is (other?) large it's 4.8 inches here. It's got an HD display for the HD super (amlet?). It's pretty. The colors are sharp. It looks really nice and it makes other sight look really nice when you're looking at them. So it really shows off websites, movies, photos and the work. So it does run Android 4.0 ice cream sandwich on here that is the latest and it comes with a lot of fun apps on it. Lot of things that Samsung added. So there's something on here called S voice which is sort of like a serial like presentation, applicable enhancement too in apps that are already existed with voice commands. High Galaxy. You can talk to it. You can program some commands for instance what's the weather like and we'll return those results for you. So there's a little bit of a limit into what you can say that it is a pretty fun thing that a lot of people are gonna like using. There's also an app here called (All share?) play and if you load (all share?) to other devices like your computer, other phone then you'll able to connect to them and see there contents and your contents over there as well. So there are many other sharing apps on here as well for example you can go into the camera, select the photo and when you share that photo, it will be able to share it to group cast which is related to all share than anybody else who has the group cast app right now it's just (??) Galaxy (??) phone will be able to get your picture as well. Other camera software on here that gets a make over we got for shot and we got a HTAR on here plus their some sharing as well. There's also something on here called (SD?) which is lot like Android beam except that it has been enhance so you can now share files as well as URLs for internet sites and app basically just tap the phone together, press the beam and you can send your file. Let's talk about some other phones other features. It's got a 1.9 megapixel camera upfront and that it also captures 720 P HD video. On the back there's an 8 megapixel camera that captures 1080P HD video results of a flash here. Under the hood it runs a 1.4 Quad core Samsung (Exanotes?) for processor. That's gonna be really fast speed. This is the global version. We're not sure what it's gonna be for the US yet. So actually there's gonna be a lot of variation in (??) to at least use the global version and it will come in either 16 gigabytes, 32 or 64 gigabytes and there is even room for a 64 gigabyte card for external storage. So the phone is coming to the UK first that's going to be May 29th and there's no pricing yet and an OTE ready version should be coming to the US sometime this summer. So taking the first look at both colors of the Samsung Galaxy S3 for CNET. I'm Jessica Dolcourt here at CTIA 2012. You can pick a full leg at your phone and all the other coverage at CNET.com.