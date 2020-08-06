Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra, Z Fold 2 and more announced in Unpacked event

This is CNET and here are the stories that matter right now. At Samsung's unpacked event the company revealed its newest lineup of flagship devices. The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is its premium smartphone with powerful processing specs, a curved screen support for 120 hertz refresh rate and expandable memory via a microSD slot. The standard note 20 doesn't have those features but does share several perks with the ultra like support for 5g and 8k video recording. Samsung showed off ultra wideband technology that will help power androids new nearby share feature and a partnership with Microsoft that allows users to sync the phones to a Windows desktop PC. Microsoft also partnered with Samsung to bring Xbox game pass to the note 20 lineup, which includes Xbox game streaming the note 20 and note 20 Ultra will cost $1000 and $1300 respectively. Pre orders begin on August 6, and will land in retail stores August 21. The super powered z fold two was also announced. In addition to the huge 7.6 inch foldable screen on the inside, it's got a flashy new full sized cover screen for when the phone is folded shut. The device has been refreshed almost entirely with a new hinge design. Samsung says we'll keep the phone open in just about any position. And new sweeper technology Samsung says will keep dust out of the dreaded gap. Pre orders begin on September 1, at which time Samsung will reveal more information about pricing and availability. Samsung also announced other devices at the event galaxy buds live are the company's answer to Apple's AirPods pro The earbuds offer noise cancellation cost $170 and launch on August 6, the galaxy watch 3 boasts ECG, blood oxygen and blood pressure monitoring. But those features will not be available for users in the US until they receive FDA approval. Samsung also revealed the Tab S7+ and 7+ A pair of tablets looking to compete with Apple's iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting CNET. [MUSIC]

