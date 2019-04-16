Samsung Galaxy Fold first impressions, possible new iOS 13 details
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is out in the hands of reviews.
And CNet has first impressions of the first ever foldable Galaxy phone.
The Fold is noticeably weightier and has a smooth glass back.
The front display does feel small, but the internal 7.3-inch display really steals the show.
There is however a visible crease in the fold of the center of the phone which takes away a bit of the fold's mystique.
We'll have a full review on CNET soon.
Rumors are again starting to pick up steam about Microsoft's all digital Xbox One S and it will supposedly launched on May seventh for around $260.
WinFuture dot DE is to thank for the latest leak of marketing images pinpointing a price and release date.
We shouldn't have to wait too long though as pre-orders are likely to start April 16th.
And finally, we're starting to hear more rumors regarding Apple's next iteration of its mobile operating system, IOS.
Nine to five max [UNKNOWN] system wide dark mode may find its way into the OS.
Including multi-tasking features and significant updates to core apps, like mail and Safari.
Also on the table for IOS 13 perhaps long overdue, is a smarter implementation of undo.
