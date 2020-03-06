Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are significantly improved

These are the new Galaxy Buds Plus, and they're Samsung's latest $150 true wireless earbuds.
So first a quick disclaimer about the original Galaxy Buds, which I also have here.
These are them and they look a lot like these new ones the galaxy buds plus, but I didn't like them quite as much as some people thought I should.
I did point out a few little things wrong with them.
I didn't think they sounded quite as good as some of the top models out there.
They were reasonably priced around hundred and $30 but A lot of people got these for free when they bought the Galaxy S10 models.
So it's easier to like things when you didn't have to pay for them.
These are great if you didn't have to pay for them.
But now with the Galaxy Buds Plus, Samsung did make some improvements both to the performance of the sound and also as a head set.
On the sound side.
These guys have new drivers in them, they have dual drivers.
So that means you get richer sound.
There's also a new chip inside here and that has enabled Samsung to save the battery life is up to 11 hours.
With these it's really crucial to get a tight seal because that really allows you to get the better base that better sound isolation and I will say about these Is that the tips that came with the buds didn't quite fit my ears perfectly.
So I provided my own tips so I cheated a little bit.
So just a heads up you may have to do a little shopping to find that perfect here but but that should really be for a small percentage of people because The earbuds that do come with these should fit the majority of people.
The case does feel a little bit sturdier and just a little bit you do feel you're getting $20 more worth of earbuds when you buy these.
Just that just this, there's a little bit of a smoother feel to opening and closing the case and And just to be clear, there is a battery inside this case and you do get another 11 hours of battery life from the case when you recharge these on the go.
These do use touch controls, and they are very responsive touch controls.
Some might argue to responsive you can program some of the functions You can make each earbud do various things you can including adjust the volume levels if you so choose.
I will say that I did try to advanced track and it does take a little bit years getting used to it's a double tap and sometimes it turns into a triple tap, which actually makes your track go back instead of Ford.
So some people have complained that [UNKNOWN] are a little bit too responsive, but I did get used to it.
And I did sort of protect my double tapping.
Samsung has released an IOS app.
So this makes the galaxy buds plus more Apple friendly.
All in all, these are definitely a better option for Apple users and they are a decent alternative.
To the AirPods.
I'm talking about the standard AirPods which costs around the same price.
So these do sound a little bit better than those particularly because these are noise isolating, and they do have those those dual drivers that give you the better base.
The one thing I also noticed about these compared to the original galaxy bugs.
Was that their wireless performance was a little bit better.
Here in New York you get a lot of interference when you walk on the streets and sometimes that wireless connection glitches a little bit, this was really a rock solid connection with these guys, not quite with the original Galaxy buds, so I really appreciate that performance improvement.
So one area where these haven't improved in terms of specs is their water resistance rating.
These are IPX two, which means they are sweat resistant, but they're not super water resistant.
So some people were hoping that these would get a little bit higher IPX rating, maybe an IPX four, IPX five, but that didn't happen this time.
So let's get into the sound.
These do have, as I said, two-way drivers.
That means they have a woofer and a tweeter.
That allows you to get A little bit better bass response than the originals.
It's pretty good open sound, well balanced overall.
There's a touch of presence boost, a lot of headphones these days have a little bit of treble boost to give you that little, exciting sound, that clarity.
Like the originals, these are tuned by AKG.
That's a well known From the Austrian audio company, at least it's well-know to audio files.
Samsung bought HARMAN, which owned AKG, so now it gets that company to tune its earbuds and it does seem to have made a nice impact.
Overall, I would say that these are now up a notch in terms of sound.
If you're wondering, you can also tweak the EQ settings for these guys in an app.
You can change the sound a little bit.
There's a There's a soft mo, there's a bass boost, there's a treble boost.
The other thing worth noting is there is a transparency mode, that allows sound from the outside world, to go in to the buzz and you can set it to off, you don't want it or you can set to medium or high and also when you're making calls, you can adjust the level.
And that's it's sort of like something like side tone, but they call it where you can hear your voice in the ear buds and that's on these ear buds and that's a nice feature to have.
Like a lot of other ear buds these days.
These do have a quick charge feature.
The charge Charge them for three minutes you will get an hour of juice so that a good feature to have when you're budget dead and you need to go somewhere quickly.
If you're looking for very small differences in terms of the design, these two weigh point seven grams more than the originals.
I'm not gonna try to compare these to every true wireless model out there in this price range but they're a couple of notable competitors out there namely the Jabra Elite 75t.
Apple's air pods Pro.
So let's talk about these compared to the java.
First, I will say that I think their sound is fairly similar.
They both have decent clean sound.
There's perhaps slightly more detail in the Samsung so I might give the Samsung's a slight edge.
In terms of sound, but they are very close, they're nice, well balanced sound, clean, good base.
In terms of the design, I kind of like the Java's slightly better, they nestle in my ear a little bit better.
They're just a slightly.
More secure fit.
The job is do a little bit more water resistance and they have physical controls.
The buttons are physical controls instead of those touch controls, and I kind of prefer the physical controls.
Although to each zone some people might like the touch controls better These do not have a wireless charging, while the samsungs do.
So very similar score for both of these.
All right now the airpods pro.
They are our editor's choice in the category and really the key difference here Is noise cancelling.
I would say that the galaxy buds plus actually sound slightly better than these AirPods Pro, but the issue is with the noise cancelling when you're walking around the streets of New York City, you do get
get decent noise cancellation with the Galaxy Buds Pro, but that little bit of extra active noise cancelling does make a difference with the air buds.
If you're going on a subway, if you're in any noisy enviroment, I know some of you don't live in New York, necessarily, If you're in a noisy environment did the noise cancelling does make a difference when you're traveling on a plane the Active Noise Cancelling of the AirPods pro definitely does make a difference.
I have worn these both on the plane and I did prefer wearing the AirPods pro on all i do think Samsung has made the necessary.
Sorry upgrades to the sound to the headset performance the battery life.
Do you think the one thing that is missing is active noise cancelling that is a feature that will be found in a lot of true wireless earbuds.
This year.
Perhaps we will see it down the road in a galaxy buds.
Pro.
So what do you guys think?
Is Active Noise Cancelling a deal breaker or not?
Let me know in the comment section below and thanks for watching.
