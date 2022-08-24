Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: Best Galaxy Buds Yet 11:17 Watch Now

Aug 24 2022 Headphones

Speaker 1: Hi there. I've got Samsung's $230 galaxy buds, two pro here, which I keep referring to as the galaxy buds pro two, because that's what I think the second generation of the galaxy buds pro should be called, but Hey, I don't get to name products. I just review them. And I will say that these buds have an all around better design than their predecessor, which just didn't fit my ears. All that well with the ear tips that were included, not only are they 15% smaller, but they weigh slightly less 5.5 grams per bud versus 6.3 grams and have a [00:00:30] soft to the touch. Matt, finish on both the buzz in case that gives them a nicer feel and makes them a bit more grippy. And that finish also makes the compact case a little less likely to slip out of your hand. And more importantly, it helps keep the buds in your ears a little more securely and thanks to their new shape and smaller size. I was able to get a tight seal with the largest set of included Eart tips. It didn't have to supply my own. I can't say they'll fit all ears equally well, but they should provide a better fit to more ears [00:01:00] than the original galaxy buds. Pro Speaker 1: Aside from the revamp design, Samsung is touting the buds improved noise, canceling and support for 24 bit high resolution audio. The catch is that to get that 24 bit audio, you need a galaxy device equipped with Samsung's a one UI 4.0 and a music streaming service like Cobas title or Amazon music that streams high res audio tracks on all [00:01:30] other devices, including Android phones and iPhones. The buds default to the AAC, audio Kodak, they use Bluetooth 5.3 unless they don't support the more common apex adaptive audio codec for Android devices. Only the new Samsung seamless high-fi Kodak, which Samsung says delivers 256 times more sound data than 16 bit CD quality audio numbers like that are a bit deceptive because based on my experience, you're really only going to notice a small difference [00:02:00] when streaming higher bit rate tracks, but more on that after I ran out the rest of the feature set, these have touch controls. Speaker 1: They work well, but don't offer much in the way of customization and galaxy device owners can activate hands free. BPE Samsung's voice assistant. Samsung's 360 audio virtual surround feature with head tracking returns in an enhanced version, and now works with a variety of galaxy devices outta the gate, though, it's not compatible with other Android devices. It [00:02:30] works along the same lines as Apple's spatial audio feature for AirPods and can enhance your movie and TV watching experience though. It doesn't seem to be as pronounced as Apple's spatial audio, which I think is slightly better. Overall. It also works with music or any audio you're listening to the buds. Two pro are IP X seven water resistant, which means they can withstand being fully submerged in one meter deep water for up to 30 minutes, I had no problem running with them and they didn't slip out of my ears. Speaker 1: [00:03:00] Like their predecessor battery life is rated at five hours with noise canceling on and eight hours with it off at moderate volume levels. And you get about three additional charges in the case, which charges via USBC and wirelessly. Some people are complaining that five hours is pretty mediocre, and yet it is, but it's hard to shrink buds while increasing battery life. And there is a quick charge feature that gets you an hour use when you drop the buds in the case for five minutes or two hours with a 10 minute [00:03:30] charge. So those battery life numbers, weren't a deal breaker for me, sensors detect when the buds are in your ears and will pause your music when you take both buds out of your ears, but what's a little weird is they won't resume playback. When you put them back in your ears, without you tapping on one of the buds, you can use a single bud while leaving the other one. Speaker 1: In the case. Additionally, you can opt to activate a voice detect mode in the galaxy wearable companion app. That automatically turns off noise, canceling [00:04:00] and swishes to ambient mode. When you speak, allowing you to hear the outside world and engage in a conversation with someone, Sony offers a similar feature with this w F 1000 X mark four and link buds S earbuds, another new feature worth mentioning has nothing to do with audio. You can toggle on the next stretch reminder setting that detects your head position alerts you. When you bent your head downward for 10 minutes, that's a good one for all of us who stare down at our phones all the [00:04:30] time. While these have a fine, my buds feature that Samsung calls smart things fine. It doesn't offer the more precise tracking capabilities of Apple's enhanced. Find my in its latest AirPods. It just tells you the location where the buds last connected to your device. Speaker 1: You don't get true. Multi-point Bluetooth pairing allows you to pair the bud simultaneously with any two Bluetooth enabled devices, such as a phone and a computer, but they do offer auto switching between Samsung devices logged into [00:05:00] your Samsung account, including Samsung TVs built in 2022 or later. And Samsung's galaxy books. Laptops built after 2020. I haven't thoroughly tested the auto switching feature with many Samsung devices, cuz I just don't own that many Samsung devices. So I can't confirm exactly how reliably it works, but feel free to let me know about any experiences you've had with it. In the comment section, Samsung says it's improved the noise canceling on the galaxy buds, two pro by 40%. [00:05:30] It calls it intelligent ANC. Now I found it an improvement on the original galaxy buds pro, but noise canceling performance is affected by how tight a seal you get from the ear tips. Speaker 1: So your perception of how much has improved may vary by how good a seal you get. I thought the noise canceling was close, but not quite there with that of the noise canceling the Sony WF 1000 next mark four buzz, but it did a good job muffling of a ride of noise on the streets of New York. And in the subway, you can turn the noise canceling off or activate [00:06:00] ambient mode. The equivalent of Apple's transparency mode, which I thought sounded pretty natural, but there's no setting to adjust noise, canceling levels. It automatically adapts to your environment. I appreciated that the buds two pro are equipped with two way drivers, a 10 millimeter wooer and 5.3 millimeter tweeter along with three microphones, two of which are beam forming for voice calls. I paired the buds with a galaxy Z flip three iPhone 13 pro and Google pixel four Excel and stream music using Cobas. Speaker 1: I [00:06:30] also stream some movies from Google play and Netflix, according to Samsung, there's no way to check whether you're getting 24 bit audio, nothing indicates whether you are or you aren't. But if your audio set up meets the listed requirements, be using the Samsung seamless HiFi Kodak, which transmits in 24 bit, assuming your audio fell support it. I found it irritated that there's no way to tell what bit rate you're streaming at, but it'll have to take Samsung's word that I was getting 24 bit audio. I did notice a small difference [00:07:00] when streaming tracks from Cobas with the galaxy Z flip three, however, using the iPhone 13 pro the sound quality was also very good with an amply wide sound stage. I went back and forth with different tracks and the flip three sound came across slightly more accurately. The touch, more detailed depth and clarity. Speaker 1: The base is punching well defined and I didn't experience any noticeable distortion at higher volumes in short they're excellent sounding buds, but I'm not sure they're superior to other top earbuds in their price [00:07:30] range, including the pixel buds pro beats fit pro and send Heiss momentum true wireless three, but their sound is a noticeable step up from the sound of the standard galaxy buds. To particularly in terms of clarity. I mostly went with a default sound setting though. You can tweak the signature profile in the galaxy wearable app with some preset equalizer settings, including a base boost setting. The truth is a lot of these premium priced earbuds are starting to sound pretty similar and it's really the fit and how they fit your particular ears. [00:08:00] That's going to make you like one more than another once. Again, Samsung has delivered a set of galaxy buds that work well as a headset for making calls. They have good voice pickup from the beam, forming microphones while providing good background noise reduction caller. So they could hear me relatively clearly in the noisy streets of New York. And the buds did a decent job, reducing wind noise. They're in the upper echelon in terms of voice calling performance. I'm in the streets of New York city here. And I'm talking to John Falcon, a fellow Speaker 2: Editor. Uh, how do I sound John? There's a little bit of wind in [00:08:30] the background here. Um, and some traffic is going by, Speaker 3: Well, if you're on a fairly noisy city street, I'd have to rate the experience on my end as very good to excellent. Um, just hear a very slight kind of hits that we sometimes get with noise canceling, but your voice is coming over loud and clear, no, um, artifacts or distractions and just a really good experience for the listener on my Speaker 2: End. All right, I'll talk a little bit more [00:09:00] now there, as the traffic goes by, I see there's a lot of traffic, a little bit of wind here, big truck going by. So hopefully you can hear me Speaker 1: For better or worse. Galaxy buds have always been an accessory for galaxy spark phones. And as a result, more geared toward the owners of galaxy devices, the galaxy buds to pro are no exception. They're excellent earbuds, but you do lose some of their key features. If you're not a galaxy device owner. For that reason, it's easy to see them as a Samsung equivalent of the AirPods [00:09:30] pro, which may very well get some sort of high resolution wireless streaming option with the arrival of the AirPods pro two, that will likely use proprietary apple technology that only works with its devices by comparison. The pixel buds pro have fewer features geared exclusively toward pixel owners and such features as hands free, Google assistant and true multipoint Bluetooth pairing are available across all Android devices. However, the pixel buds pro have no enhanced audio codex support, which may be important if you're convinced it [00:10:00] makes a big difference. Speaker 1: I personally think it only makes a slight difference with this class of earbuds, which may have a premium price tag, but aren't really high end. The bigger question will be whether it's worth upgrading to the galaxy buds to pro if you already own a pair of galaxy buds, particularly the original galaxy buds pro I think that will largely depend on what price you can get the galaxy buds to pro for while their list price is $230. Samsung is currently offering trade in deals of any galaxy buds in any condition that bring their price down to around $155. And you can [00:10:30] often get deals on them as part of a bundle with a new galaxy phone for me. Anyway, while the gals about to pro offer some legitimate performance improvements over their predecessor, their design is the biggest upgrade that makes them the best galaxy buds yet. Speaker 1: But lemme do what you guys think. If you're a current galaxy buds pro owner, are you gonna upgrade to the buds to pro and would you still consider getting them even if you're not a Samsung device owner sound off on the common section,