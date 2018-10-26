Samsung Galaxy Book2 will change how and where you work
The Samsung galaxy book 2 is a detachable two in one PC, not too unlike Microsoft Surface Pro, but it's one of the first to use a Qualcomm mobile platform tweak to run windows 10.
If you've gotten used to how your phone is quick to turn on, has all day battery life Always has an Internet connection, whether over Wi-Fi or LTE.
That's the idea here, but it's a PC.
Just flip at its kickstand, drop down its included keyboard cover, and you're ready to work.
There's even a fingerprint reader on back to speed up secure signings.
If you'd rather pop off the cover and use it as a tablet, that works too and Samsung includes an S pen for drawing and writing on its nice-looking if not too bright 12-inch super AMOLED touchscreen.
Out of the box the tablet runs on Windows 10 in the safer, more efficient S mode that limits you to the approved apps in Microsoft's store, but is streamline to get you up to 20 apps Hours of battery life.
Using Windows 10 home, we hit 14 hours in our test, so you'll still get plenty of work time out of s mode too.
The mobile chip set is better than past attempts at running Windows on a Snapdragon.
But, it's still new powerhouse and it's best suited for the kind of stuff that you'll want to do from wherever you are over a mobile connection, like email, general work in school tasks and streaming video.
If you need long battery life in a lightweight package and anywhere connectivity, this might be worth its $1,000 price.
And of course, adding it to your AT&T, Sprint, or Verizon data plan.
