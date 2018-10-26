CNET First Look

Samsung Galaxy Book2 will change how and where you work

Transcript
[MUSIC] The Samsung galaxy book 2 is a detachable two in one PC, not too unlike Microsoft Surface Pro, but it's one of the first to use a Qualcomm mobile platform tweak to run windows 10. If you've gotten used to how your phone is quick to turn on, has all day battery life Always has an Internet connection, whether over Wi-Fi or LTE. That's the idea here, but it's a PC. Just flip at its kickstand, drop down its included keyboard cover, and you're ready to work. There's even a fingerprint reader on back to speed up secure signings. If you'd rather pop off the cover and use it as a tablet, that works too and Samsung includes an S pen for drawing and writing on its nice-looking if not too bright 12-inch super AMOLED touchscreen. Out of the box the tablet runs on Windows 10 in the safer, more efficient S mode that limits you to the approved apps in Microsoft's store, but is streamline to get you up to 20 apps Hours of battery life. Using Windows 10 home, we hit 14 hours in our test, so you'll still get plenty of work time out of s mode too. The mobile chip set is better than past attempts at running Windows on a Snapdragon. But, it's still new powerhouse and it's best suited for the kind of stuff that you'll want to do from wherever you are over a mobile connection, like email, general work in school tasks and streaming video. If you need long battery life in a lightweight package and anywhere connectivity, this might be worth its $1,000 price. And of course, adding it to your AT&amp;T, Sprint, or Verizon data plan. [BLANK_AUDIO]
LaptopsTabletsQualcommSamsungSamsung Galaxy

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

You should disable Apple FaceTime now

1:26

2019 Honda Passport is ready for adventure on- and off-road

5:20

Disney doubles down on VR entertainment

1:50

How quantum computing will help us build human-level AI

3:40

What we know about Samsung's foldable phone

1:28

Xiaomi's double-folding phone looks impressive in teaser video

2:17

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

Apple’s streaming service could take on Netflix

6:05

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Anker Liberty Air: Better sound than AirPods for much less

1:46

Radical new engine makes a run at reality

3:16

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Dissecting the Google Home Hub and Amazon Echo Show 2

39:48

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

There's no place for SmartThings in my smart home

2:31

Anker Liberty Air: Better sound than AirPods for much less

1:46

Budget Nokia phones are back, Cricket and Verizon-bound

1:40

Honor View 20's hole-punch camera really works

3:07

Mortal Kombat 11: Everything we learned from its debut event

4:04

Amazon's Echo Wall Clock puts your Alexa timers in full view

1:45

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

Get the most out of Netflix with these tips

2:01

How to get your TV ready to watch the Super Bowl

1:59

Stream these 2019 Oscar nominees now

2:33

Here's how to use YouTube's Take a Break feature

1:43

Apps for meeting people

1:04

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55