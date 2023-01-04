Samsung Display's Rollable, Foldable Concepts Show the Future of Screens
Speaker 1: We've seen the Galaxy Z fold, the Z flip from Samsung. But I'm currently in a room with a bunch of concept pieces by Samsung showing off what the future of screens could do, whether they're unfolding, sliding out, rolling, flipping. You name that dance, move, these screens probably do it. So let's check them out. Speaker 1: Let's start with one of them. That was kind of a standout for me, but it's actually a slide out because this screen not only unfolds, but it slides out from a 10.4 [00:00:30] inch screen to a 12.4 inch screen. So one day we could possibly see other screens that we have, like a portable monitor sliding out. Let's move on to this flex note. Now. This is a laptop that unfolds into a huge screen. Now you see there is a keyboard on the bottom. Personally, I like to have a tactile response when I'm using a keyboard, so I don't know how this is going to feel and I can't tell you because I'm not allowed to touch it, but hopefully one day we'll be able to see these and see if they're actually practical in a work setting. Next, [00:01:00] let's go to the flex in and out. Speaker 1: This one is very similar to the Galaxy Z fold. The Galaxy Z fold that unfolds open, but this one not only does that, but it folds back and basically has a screen on another side. So I could see this possibly one day being used where you're holding it up and you have one prompt on one side, another prompt on the other side for someone for like playing a game. There's lots of uses that we probably don't even fully understand that could be used for a phone like this. Next up, there's the Flex G. Now, this one's unlike [00:01:30] anything I've really ever seen before. So not only would these unfold open, but they unfold by three pieces, kind of like a piece of paper into three large screens. And this could be great for having multitasking going on, having three applications open. This is very much a tablet. Speaker 1: Over here we have a much smaller one that when it's folded down is the size of a phone, but when you unfold it, it's a tablet. This could be the future of phones. You've got a camera on one side and a stylist on the other. Why is this called the Flex G? Because when it's folded, the [00:02:00] hinges create the letter G. The Flex S got its name because when these hinges are closed, it creates the shape of an S. Now, the difference between the Flex S and the flex G is that the Flex S can fall down and you have that typical size that you're used to, whether it be with the tablet version or the phone version. You have just one screen and work from when you want extra surface area to work from, you unfold it and you have multiple screens. The future is bright when it comes to screens. I'm very excited to see this stuff, but we don't know when it's coming, but hopefully soon for more videos [00:02:30] like this, keep it here at cnet, buy subscribing and give this video like if you enjoyed it. I'm Justin and I'll take you later.

