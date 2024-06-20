Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress Review: Should You Buy It? Click to unmute

Saatva Latex Hybrid Mattress Review: Should You Buy It?

Jun 20, 2024 Mattresses

Are you in the market for a comfortable supportive hybrid mattress that uses a lot of organic materials. We're gonna be talking about one of those beds in today's video. Hey, how's it going? This is Owen, I'm a CT and in today's video, we're covering the top five most important things you need to know about the SAT the Latex hybrid. Now, the SATA makes a lot of mattresses that we really, really like including the Sata Classic and the Sata Latex hybrid is not one that gets talked about a lot because it gets overshadowed by some other brands. But there's a lot to like about this mattress, including some certified organic materials, which we'll talk about. There'll be a lot more information about this bed down below in the description, if you're curious, including a full detailed written review and if you find this video h or interesting, make sure you give it a thumbs up and you subscribe to the channel. I'd really appreciate it, but let's just dive right in with the number one thing you need to know about the so of latex hybrid and that's gonna be its overall construction and feel. So being a hybrid, you would expect the main support layer of the sop of latex hybrid to be pocketed coils. And that's exactly what you're gonna be getting. Pocketed coils are found in the vast, vast majority of hybrid mattresses. Sometimes you see a more traditional innerspring design, but pocketed coils provide you with quite a few advantages, namely, they are better at isolating motion than traditional inner springs. And you can do some cool things with the design like reinforcing the edges. I was recently able to tour the three Z mattress factory which does not manufacture this mattress. But I think the idea is virtually the same. You just make the edge coils with a thicker gauge which reinforces the edges and enhances the edge sport, which is really nice to have right above these coils. You have the main comfort layer of the Sapa latex hybrid and that is you guessed it latex foam, latex foam can be found in other mattress from SATA, namely the Sapa HD and the and Haven mattress. And this stuff is actually certified organic by the global organic latex standard, which is pretty cool. There are a lot of other latex mattresses like this that use natural latex foam, but most of the time it's not certified right between this layer of latex foam and the organic cotton cover above is a thin layer of wool which adds some extra comfort and acts as a natural fire barrier. So once you add up all these construction elements. The feel of this mattress is very classic latex foam. Latex film has a very responsive bouncy and buoyant quality. When you lay down on it, you feel nice and supported, but also cushioned. At the same time, it doesn't really conform to your body shape all that much and you don't really sink into it. I like to think of latex foam as almost the exact opposite of a memory foam. Personally, I find latex foam to be quite comfortable as a mattress comfort foam, but not everyone agrees, especially super fans of memory foam. So just know it's a personal preference. And if you're a huge memory foam fan, this bed probably isn't for you. And then the second thing you need to know about this mattress is gonna be its firmness profile and we have it somewhere between a medium and a medium firm on our scale, definitely closer to the medium firm side though. This means it should be generally pretty accommodating for all sleeping positions, back, stomach side and combination. If you are a very lightweight side sleeper, this bed might not provide you with as much pressure relief as you're looking for lightweight people in general feel beds to be a bit firmer and heavier people generally feel beds to be a bit softer. So I think this bed will be generally pretty accommodating. Just know if you're a lightweight side sleeper, this might not give you as much pressure as you're looking for. But for everyone else, I think you should be good to go. And then the third thing we need to cover, which I already touched on a little bit in the construction section is the certifications this mattress comes with. Now, a lot of people out there when they're shopping for a latex foam mattress, they're also looking for a mattress that has a lot of organic certifications because they want their mattress to be as minimally impactful on the environment as possible. The reason latex beds and certified organic beds go together is because latex foam is not actually occurring as opposed to being chemical based like a lot of other types of foam. You're gonna be getting that certified organic latex. Like I mentioned, the wool is certified organic as is the cotton and the coils are made from recycled steel. So there is a lot of ecofriendly things going into this mattress, maybe not quite as much as something like avocado, which is a climate neutral certified company, but just know if you want a minimally environmentally impactful mattress. This is a solid option. And then the fourth thing you need to know about this mattress is gonna be its policy set. This is stuff like shipping returns, trial periods and warranties and SAA does things quite a bit differently than a lot of other online mattress brands, namely shipping via white glove delivery instead of in a box. This service does come at no extra charge and the bed will arrive full size. It's not roll packed in a box or anything. And a local delivery team is gonna show up and do all the heavy lifting for you and even take away your old mattress. If you want them to. Once the bed arrives at your door, you get an entire year trial period, 365 nights, which is really, really nice, which means you have a very long time to really test out the mattress to determine if you like it or not within the trial period. If you decide the mattress isn't for you, you can return it and get a refund. Although there will be a $99 fee associated with returning a mattress that is deducted from that refund. If you decide to keep the mattress though, which you probably will. If you're doing all your online mattress research, you're looking at a lifetime warranty. So sa generally has a pretty generous set of policies in comparison to some other brands. And then that leads us to the fifth and final thing we need to cover with this mattress and that's gonna be its price point. You're looking at about $2400 for a queen size before any discounts. And that's a pretty darn affordable price for a mattress that has all these organic certifications and it will regularly go on discount. Make sure you look down below in the description for what's current on this mattress. And right now you can pay book queen for around $2100. Mattress brands do change their pricing and discounts around pretty regularly. So make sure you look down below in the description for whatever's current on this bed. But for me personally having tested hundreds of beds, I think this is a solid value and with all that stuff out of the way that leaves us with the question, who should consider picking up a so the latex hybrid for themselves? And I think for anyone seeking out a latex foam hybrid with a lot of certifications, this is a fantastic option. I think it compares really well to something like the avocado green mattress, which in my opinion is kind of the gold standard when it comes to organic latex foam hybrids, the soft of latex hybrid is a little bit more affordable and a little bit softer than the pillow top version of avocado, which is what compares most cleanly. And I think there is a few extra bells and whistles on the avocado green mattress that would make it a bit more compelling of an option, namely avocado being a certified climate neutral company. But I think this bed compares really, really well to it and it's a really nice avocado alternative. But let us know what you think right down in the comment section. We love to get your thoughts and again, tons of stuff in the description to help you through online man search, including a full detailed written review of the Saa Latex hybrid. If you found this video helpful or interesting, give it a thumbs up and subscribe to the channel. We appreciate it a lot, but it's going to do it for me. This is on the CT I see you the next one.