Robotic pets of CES 2021 purr, wag and squeal

Transcript
[MUSIC] It wouldn't be CES without the debut of some awesomely cocky robots. But even in the robot category, there is a sub-category of robotic pets. I'm CNET Kara Tsuboi, here to show you all sorts of cute and cuddly bots that you can soon adopt into your home. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Meet the mouflon. At first glance, it looks something like a hamster or guinea pig or some other bizarre furry mammal. But then you realize it doesn't have any legs or mouth or ears or really any anatomical parts. That would make it look like a real animal. But those squeals and that strange snuggling movement. It's almost convincing of a real pet. The palm sized mouflon is an A iPad with eight hours of battery life and removable, washable fur, and over time it will develop its own unique personality like real animals. Yeah, personality would depend on the environment and how their owners treat them. And by creating an algorithm that analyses changes in their environment through sensors, The muslin was first introduced on Kickstarter where it raised more than $600,000 of pledged interest. Designed to be a pet therapy device for elder care asleep assistant and an educational tool. The Muslim will cost $400 and shipped this spring. While the Muslim may lack a tail, the Kubo is all tail, a tail wagging therapeutic cushion. In fact, the coupon has been around for a couple of years but freshly on the market is the petite Kubo. With even more lifelike features than the original model. The tail still lags in response to petting. But in addition, it also reacts to the surrounding soundscape. So for example loud noises or Voice in addition to give it a more lifelike feel it has a subtle heartbeat you can feel what you're petting it or lying next to it. The cool bows are touted as having similar healing and soothing effects to owning a real pet. In a found homes with many senior citizens, that allergy sufferers, and single dwellers. The petite Kubo comes in four colours and costs $110 while the original size costs $149. If you're the kind of person who prefers their robotic pets able to walk around the house and greet you at the door Then perhaps the my cat is for you. It's like the feline version of Sony's AIBO robotic dog. But this AI kitty cat is smarter than it looks and can recognize 100 different faces, different voices, and even different emotions through analyzing its owner's facial expressions and tone of voice. And the way you treat it will shape its personality over time. The My cat can work with or without Wi Fi, clocks in around two and a half pounds and runs for a couple of hours on a single charge. And just like a real house cat, its days are divided into periods of activity followed by plenty of cats. Naps reserve your, my cat through a Kickstarter campaign coming this summer. They're expected to ship in the fall for the price of $1,000. I'm Carla Sue boy with CNET.

TECH SHOWS

The Apple Core

96 episodes

Alphabet City

92 episodes

CNET Top 5

863 episodes

The Daily Charge

972 episodes

What the Future

348 episodes

Tech Today

1396 episodes

LATEST NEWS

All latest news

Chance the Rapper appears at Intel's CES 2021 presentation, speaks on education

2:17

TCL unveils its new 20 series phones

4:07

TCL shows off new rollable phone and scrollable display at CES 2021

2:30

Panasonic's got a new OLED TV with AI baked in at CES 2021

1:18

Samsung introduces really, really smart robovac at CES 2021

3:50

LG shows Cloi UV germ fighting bot at CES 2021

1:04

MOST POPULAR

All most popular

OptiBP measures blood pressure from your phone

6:05

The future of vertical farming is hiding in this shipping container

3:37

Galaxy S10E is worth every penny

8:29

Kohler's crazy bathtub highlights a CES lineup of smart fixtures

5:22

Samsung introduces really, really smart robovac at CES 2021

3:50

LG introduces OLED TV with new UI at CES 2021

3:42

LATEST PRODUCTS

All latest products

Hands-on with Motorola's 2021 budget phone lineup

7:18

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 gets cheaper, louder for CES

3:20

Samsung's new Neo QLED TVs promise better picture, gaming extras in 2021

5:00

The Frame TV from Samsung gets slimmer with more custom bezel choices for 2021

2:27

Riding the Walkcar, the 'laptop with wheels'

4:23

Vizio Elevate soundbar lifts the roof with Dolby Atmos

3:37

LATEST HOW TO

All how to videos

The Cheapskate's 7 favorite holiday gifts

3:23

How to win Black Friday in 2020

1:46

Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything you need to know

2:20

Making the iMac even better with these 3D printed hacks

4:40

Why Apple says don't cover your laptop camera

5:06

iPhone SE: 5 cinematic camera tricks

7:54