Robo Recall makes the case for Oculus Touch: First Look

First Look: Robo Recall makes the case for Oculus Touch

The new full-scale game from Epic is free for Touch owners.

[MUSIC] If you got an oculus rip and it's touch controllers or you're taking up to picking a set specially with the reason price cut, we'll I've got some good news. One of the the best VR games I've ever played and I played a lot is out now and even better. It's free. Robo recall is from epic, the same guy who did gears of war and the unreal games and in it. You're out to quill a robot uprising, shooting in blink style teleporting across the city. It's a game of option, you can shoot the robot, grab them and literally rip their hands or arms off or even smash the roaming bullets out of the air and swing them back. I love that it has a bit of tongue and cheek humor, reminds me a little bit of portal in that way. Agent 34, the last Legend. And it's one of the best looking, most polished VR games I've seen. On the other hand the lack of true 360 degree support in Oculus means the game keeps reminding you to face forward. And there are these creepy spider robots that keep jumping right on my face, I hate that. Spiderbots aside, if you already own the Rift and Touch Head right on over to the Oculus app store to download the game right now.

