Top 5 Roadshow videos of the year.

[MUSIC] ANother year going by, another year full of great video adventures on Roadshow, but which ones did you love the most? I know because I have the keys to the server. Let's take a look at the top videos of 2017. [SOUND] Number five's not a car at all. It's a look at how Tim Stevens does landscaping. On the DTV Shredder. Like he does everything else, fast and with a helmet on. Give me a break, it's my first time riding one of these things. [BLANK_AUDIO] [NOISE] Number four was the Chevy Bolt. Whether we were pointing out that they flatout beat Tesla to the punch for mainstream good range EV Or we're comparing and contrasting it to the damnably similar sounding Volt, you'll love this guy. [MUSIC] Number three, how to put car play in the dash of your existing car. You need to hear this one, car makers. We just want the functions of our iPhone or Android device in the dash. You can keep shoving propriety stuff down our throat. Apparently we're gonna keep spitting it back. [MUSIC] Number two, the 17 Genesis G90 surprised the hell out of me. Probably Hyundai too. This whole idea was an exercise in exorcise. [INAUDIBLE] the Hyundai name from a premium line of cars. Trying to recast it as a whole new brand and apparently you bought into it. [SOUND] Number one is the Tesla Model S for kids. Just like the real one, you've got a choice of battery sizes. Are putting darn good audio system and a ludacris mode six miles an hour instead of three. Five hundred and seventy bucks with the big battery and you'll get one long before your model three shows up. [MUSIC]

