Tech Today

RIP: Farewell to tech that died in 2018

Transcript
[MUSIC] Friends, followers, subscribers, we're gathered together once again to say goodbye to the gadgets and technology that died in 2018. Let's start our memorial with Yahoo Messenger, which met its end in July at the hands of its new owner Verizon. But in Verizon's quest to be a hip new media company it created a new video app called Go90 which failed and shutdown in July. The social network Path finally reached a deadend this year. It once was a popular Facebook rival that only let you have 50 friends at a time. It made stickers popular in chat. But Facebook copied all the things that made it unique and the charm faded. Kuri, the home robot, has gone kaput. The smart assistant answered voice commands, it had a cute face and wiggled around your home as a security camera. But the Amazon Echo on wheels was just not worth the $700 Apple stopped making airport routers, the iPhone 10, iPhone SCM, the iPhone XS. Amazon stopped offering customers free storage to hold other music MP3s. GoPro said it's getting out of the drone business and stopped making the Karma. And Snapchat stopped offering a way to send money to friends with Snapcash. But the biggest death of the year was one of the biggest frauds in tech history, theranos. The blood testing company claimed it invented a way to do comprehensive blood tests with just a single drop of blood. But investigations revealed the tech was flawed. The CEO agreed to settle fraud charges with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the company dissolved. I'm Bridget Carrie and until next time, good luck surviving 2019. [MUSIC] Stay up to date with the latest by visiting cnet.com. [MUSIC]
Tech IndustrySci-Tech

Tech Shows

LATEST NEWS

ALL LATEST NEWS

Taking a ride with Elon Musk inside Boring Company's tunnel

2:18

Biggest hacks of 2018

3:26

The huge Marriott cyberattack may have been the work of Chinese spies

1:01

How to cut the cord like a pro

3:17

Representative slams colleagues, defends Google

1:47

US congressman demands to know if Google is tracking him

2:02

MOST POPULAR

ALL MOST POPULAR

What to expect from Apple in 2019

7:35

How to control YouTube with 'OK, Google'

1:02

Don't believe the hype about air fryers

2:16

Goodyear's Oxygene tire is actually alive

1:29

Five things you need to know about the 2019 Nissan Terra

1:35

This speedboat can go underwater

2:13

LATEST PRODUCTS

ALL LATEST PRODUCTS

Brewie+ automatically makes good beer, but needs too much help for its crazy price

2:21

Ninja's coffee maker brews well in many ways

1:31

TiVo Bolt OTA vs Amazon Fire TV Recast: which DVR should you buy?

2:14

Samsung Q9 TV goes against OLED with LCD's best picture yet

1:46

Bumblebee transforms from action-packed to adorable

1:34

The Google Pixel Slate hints at what the iPad Pro needs next

4:35

LATEST HOW TO

ALL HOW TO VIDEOS

The first 5 things to do with a new Amazon Echo

4:55

The first 5 things to do with a new Google Home speaker

3:59

Tips for improving battery life on your MacBook

2:35

Best cheap phones to try now

2:02

Inside a studio photoshoot of a luxury $25,000 watch

27:12

3 Mac apps to get you organized

1:23