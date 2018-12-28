RIP: Farewell to tech that died in 2018

[MUSIC]
Friends, followers, subscribers, we're gathered together once again to say goodbye to the gadgets and technology that died in 2018.
Let's start our memorial with Yahoo Messenger, which met its end in July at the hands of its new owner Verizon.
But in Verizon's quest to be a hip new media company it created a new video app called Go90 which failed and shutdown in July.
The social network Path finally reached a deadend this year.
It once was a popular Facebook rival that only let you have 50 friends at a time.
It made stickers popular in chat.
But Facebook copied all the things that made it unique and the charm faded.
Kuri, the home robot, has gone kaput.
The smart assistant answered voice commands, it had a cute face and wiggled around your home as a security camera.
But the Amazon Echo on wheels was just not worth the $700 Apple stopped making airport routers, the iPhone 10, iPhone SCM, the iPhone XS.
Amazon stopped offering customers free storage to hold other music MP3s.
GoPro said it's getting out of the drone business and stopped making the Karma.
And Snapchat stopped offering a way to send money to friends with Snapcash.
But the biggest death of the year was one of the biggest frauds in tech history, theranos.
The blood testing company claimed it invented a way to do comprehensive blood tests with just a single drop of blood.
But investigations revealed the tech was flawed.
The CEO agreed to settle fraud charges with the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the company dissolved.
I'm Bridget Carrie and until next time, good luck surviving 2019.
