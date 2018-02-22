Your video, "Ring's Spotlight Cam watches your yard, keeps the lights on "
will start after this message from our sponsors.
Loading video...

CNET First Look

Ring's Spotlight Cam watches your yard, keeps the lights on

The $199 Ring Spotlight Cam outdoor camera is easy to install and even easier to use.
1:22 /
Transcript
[MUSIC] Ring's $199 Spotlight Cam is the simplest, fastest outdoor security camera light fixture to set up. Instead of having to replace an existing hard wired light fixture, the wired Spotlight Cam is a plug in camera with a 20 foot weatherproof cord. Literally plug it into any nearby three-prong outlet. **** in the base plate. Attach the camera. And you're done. It took me less than ten minutes from start to finish. The wired spotlight cam comes with 1080p HD live streaming, integrated LEDs and customization with any app to turn on the lights whenever the camera detects motion. It worked well, sending me motion alerts, and providing a clear view of what's happening outside in regular day and night modes. But my favorite part is the app. I had no trouble pulling up the live feed, adjusting settings, and otherwise interacting with the camera. There's also a broader benefit if you have other devices from Ring, since you can access them all from the same location. And the Spotlight Cam works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistants. So you can use select voice commands to get information about your camera. I really like the Spotlight Cam for its ease of set up, solid specs, and simple app. Definitely consider it if you're in the market for a reliable outdoor camera with integrated lights. [MUSIC]
Ring Spotlight Cam

CNET Editors' Rating

 Excellent
The Ring Spotlight Cam's easy setup and solid performance make it a favorite among today's outdoor cameras with built-in lights.
Read Full Review
$179.00 to $249.00
See all prices

Latest Smart Home videos

Video: Your guide to buying the right smart lock
Your guide to buying the right smart lock
1:43
Here's what you need to know to choose the right smart lock for you.
Play video
Video: Lighthouse might just be the smartest smart home cam
Lighthouse might just be the smartest smart home cam
2:03
However, after a week of testing, this cam still has a lot to prove.
Play video
Video: CNET's LED Buying Guide makes sense of the light bulb aisle
CNET's LED Buying Guide makes sense of the light bulb aisle
2:31
Need a light, but you're overwhelmed by all of the options? Our handy buying guide has your back -- here are some pointers to get you...
Play video
Video: Prizefight: Apple HomePod vs. Google Home Max
Prizefight: Apple HomePod vs. Google Home Max
7:26
It's Apple's HomePod vs. the Google Home Max. Who's got the sound and smarts to reign supreme? It's a Prizefight punch-out for smart...
Play video
Video: Tips on picking out the perfect smart speaker
Tips on picking out the perfect smart speaker
3:50
We're here to help you decide between the Amazon Echo, the Google Home, the Apple HomePod and the rest.
Play video
Video: Set up an Apple HomePod with ease
Set up an Apple HomePod with ease
2:27
After unboxing and plugging in Apple's HomePod smart speaker, setting up is easy. Here's how to do it, and three settings you should...
Play video
Video: Knock to unlock? You can with the Sesame Smart Lock
Knock to unlock? You can with the Sesame Smart Lock
1:31
This $150 retrofit smart lock installs in seconds, but it can't beat August's locks for integrations or intelligence.
Play video
Video: We ask Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant the same three questions
We ask Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant the same three questions
2:31
Here's how Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant handle general everyday questions.
Play video