Ring creates a digital neighborhood watch with Neighbors app
Transcript
I wrote about the Neighbors app from Ring, which is Amazon's smart home company.
The app is part of a new crop of social network-like neighborhood watch apps.
What was interesting to me about this was I got a chance to See some of the alleged crimes that were going out of my neighborhood.
Yeah.
There was like some folks that were apparently trying to like break into a car, somebody was vandalizing an outside street light.
I mean like, I live in a quiet neighborhood in New Jersey.
And what's obvious to me is the benefits for companies like Ring for having something like this because It could convince more people to buy the products.
I mean, it's basically free advertising, right?
Check out all the crimes in your neighborhood, you should really upgrade to a Ring system.
So I talked to an analyst about this, and he said that you have to draw very a careful line, if your Ring, for For this kind of thing, you want to create a neighborhood watch app that actually has benefits for the neighborhood, and you don't want to make it just look like an advertisement, because then it's just cynical and people aren't going to buy into it.
Well it is fascinating, it's almost like a social Feed, right?
Yes, and it's pretty entertaining, I mean.
[LAUGH]
Like that's the thing is that, you know, if you get sick of like, Facebook or like checking out like your other feeds, you go on like the neighbor's feed and you're like, my God!
I can't believe that's happening, so.
That's true and all that stuff.
I mean, people love watching these kinds of videos.
Yeah.
Now you've got direct
Fee to them.
I got, I got a little upsized for that.
