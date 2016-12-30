Resolution apps: Tech Minute
Stay motivated and use tech to keep yourself on track with New Year's resolutions.
[MUSIC] Keep on track with your New Year's Resolution by using these apps and website. If fitness is on your 2017 agenda let Google help. Visit the reserve site by going to google.com/maps/reserve on mobile or web. Book classes at gym, bars and studios instantly. It's available in New York, LA, and the San Francisco Bay area but more cities are coming soon. Noom is a personal coaching tool to help you lose weight. Everyday you get a simple list of tasks to follow and you can log calories to build weight loss skills. For smokers looking to kick the habit, try Quit. Play a game and reach higher levels the more you use the app and you can see how much money you've saved to date. Shake the phone when you feel the urge for a cigarette and you'll get a tip to stay on track. Let digit do the hard work to save money. It checks spending habits and income and then automatically pulls a small amount out of your checking account into your savings. You can access the funds at any time. In San Francisco .I'm Lexy Savvides, CNet.com for CBS news.